



The worst-case scenario has become a reality for Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, the Canadian news industry and the Canadian people. Google has announced that it will block news links in Canada in response to Bill C’s obligation to pay for links. 18. The company said the decision will be implemented before the law takes effect and will cover Search, Google News and Google Discover. The decision, which the government apparently tried to avoid in last-minute discussions with Google executives after the risks of leaving were real, would cause lasting and devastating harm to the Canadian people. I mean Rodriguez’s remarkable own goal that achieved this. He robbed millions of people from the press department and put them all in a much worse position than if he had done nothing.

Metas’ decision to exit the news market was entirely predictable, but Google’s reaction was always uncertain. The company has made it clear that it is deeply concerned about the approach of mandating payment for links with no cap on liability, deeming it a dangerous framework for any business and a dangerous global threat to the free flow of information. established a precedent. But at the same time, it also focused on news in a way the meta didn’t. Mehta pointed to data suggesting that news contributes little to users’ news feeds and is likely to be replaced. By contrast, Google’s search results are bread and butter, and removing Canadian news results would undeniably reduce the quality of the company’s flagship product. Google has suspended its Google News service in some countries in response to legislation, but the removal of search results has an even more significant impact on users of the service.

It definitely presented an unwelcome choice in any case. Either agree to flawed laws that create dangerous precedents for paying link fees, or deliberately undermine the value of the service itself. If you choose to block the link, the damage will be all over Canada. For the news sector, the combined impact of news link blocking and news sharing on Google and Meta will cut some sites’ traffic in half, leading to huge revenue losses, leading to a complete shutdown of news outlets. there is a possibility. Existing contracted services are likely to be similarly unprofitable. For Canadians, Google search becomes less reliable when Canadian news links are removed and the Google News service is shut down. This could lead to increased reliance on foreign news services and poor quality services at a time when concerns about misinformation continue to grow.

But it is the government and Canada’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, who will be held accountable for making a terrible mistake in the file. opening the door to increased journalism contributions from Internet platforms without the adverse effects associated with requiring payment for links, interfering with press independence, and direct harm to small, independent media outlets; Better options were readily available. But the company bet that this was all just a bluff and could threaten its payment obligations. It was a bad gamble that seemed to ignore both the economic realities and the real risks it creates. The government regularly pointed to Australia’s experience as evidence leading to victories in the field. Rather, it is likely to be a global example of disastrous government policies that have abandoned open internet principles, failed to take policy risks seriously, and paid a heavy price.

