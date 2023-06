Ti Gon

With a history of about 3,200 to 3,900 years, Maqiao Town, Minhang District, the center of Shanghai’s ancient South and Bei Ridge area, has become a technology base where more than 700 general artificial intelligence companies are concentrated.

General AI is the theoretical application of generalized artificial intelligence in any domain, as opposed to narrow AI that is created to solve one given problem.

A recent strategic event, Maqiao Artificial Intelligence Week during the 1st Grand Neobay International Month, was held on May 22nd at the company’s V. Seen Dadaa Robotics industrial base.

At the ceremony, the AI ​​Industry Talent Alliance Cooperation Agreement to Maximize Resources and Efficiency was signed between the Maqiao Government, Shanghai Maqiao AI Innovation Pilot Zone Development Co., Ltd., Shanghai Institute of Artificial Intelligence, and Shanghai Institute of Artificial Intelligence Technology. signed. Association and Minhang District Scientific Innovation Service Center.

At the ceremony, in addition to the launch of the AI ​​Maker Camp, which will recruit the first batch of trainees from all over the country as future talents to empower more startups, major AI companies, and unicorn AI companies, A specialized agency was also established.

The town also announced an investment guideline and an AI human resources life guide that introduce Mabashi’s history, ecology, resources, facilities, transportation, and industrial policies, as well as life guidance such as education, entrepreneurship, accommodation, health, and entertainment for new residents. also went

“As a science and technology company in the food sector, we use cell and tissue engineering techniques to produce edible meat from animal muscle grown in vitro,” said CellX Founder and CEO. said Yang Ziliang of “We believe that Maqiao’s artificial intelligence strengths will be a strong impetus for our future development.”

Six innovative companies newly settled in Maqiao shared their technologies and new application scenarios, such as AI in stem cell therapy treatment for Parkinson’s disease and smart urban firefighting system.

In recent years, Maqiao has absorbed the world’s advanced urban development and scientific and technological innovation concepts, forming a unique AI industrial cluster with global competitiveness and cutting-edge technology. It has become a magnet for AI.

During AI Talent Week, which ran until May 26, the town also held various events to showcase AI applications in life, the Internet of Things, and digitalization.

