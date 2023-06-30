Harvard Introduces AI to Free Up Time for TAs





The rapid adoption of AI in the classroom extends to a flagship computer science course at Harvard University, which now uses ChatGPT as a way to free up teaching assistants to spend more quality time with students.

It’s one of the newest applications of artificial intelligence, a technology that has caused both excitement and alarm among educators since the release of OpenAIs ChatGPT in late 2022. The ripple effects of AI are affecting everything from admissions to how teachers create assignments.

Harvards Computer Science 50: Introduction to Computer Science rolled out AI as a tool in its summer program about two weeks ago. This popular course has about 70 students this summer, and he expects to have over 600 in the fall.

Computer Science Practice Professor Gordon McKay David Mullan said he is very much at the helm with AI and what we see as potential benefits. He said computer science classes really need more guidance for students.

David Mullan, Gordon McKay Professor of Computer Science Practices at Harvard University.

Even with the generous resources we have today, it’s not enough, Maran said. He said the hope is to support students as much as possible through software and reallocate the most useful resource of humans to help those who need it most. Instead of reducing the number of teachers, increase the number of teachers.

Building on ChatGPT, Harvard uses this technology to help computer science students understand highlighted lines of code and give advice on why and how to improve their code style. It is also used to answer frequently asked questions.

Maran said the technology is not intended to replace TAs or professors, but to help them make better use of their time.

Lynn Parker, director of the AI ​​Tennessee Initiative, says many institutions are facing a shortage of TAs, especially in computer science, so leveraging AI in this way could be a positive change. I think.

Parker, who is also vice president of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, said he wasn’t worried it would take existing jobs.

She said this would help expand this kind of assistant to more students. And the goal of all students having easy access to personalized help in their courses is a great goal.

Harvard University is the latest in a growing list of universities to adopt AI. Admissions offices, including Georgia Tech, are experimenting with the technology. Other educational institutions are also launching workshops for AI teachers. And some universities, such as Purdue, Emory, and Albany, employ dozens of faculty members who specialize solely in artificial intelligence.

At Harvard, Maran said its current use in introductory computer science is just the beginning. He also described four additional applications that he hopes to deploy in the near future. AI explaining errors his messages, helping students find bugs in their code, assessing program design, and assessing student comprehension through AI conversations.

These future features will focus on pointing students in the right direction by asking rhetorical questions, like a TA, rather than telling students bluntly what’s wrong with their code.

The Harvard class could set the standard for wider adoption of AI, especially among the tech-savvy computer population, Parker said.

The goal of having every student easily access personalized help in their courses is a great one.

Lynn Parker

But for some faculty, it may take a little longer to convince them, says Fiona Hollands, founder of the research evaluation group Ed Researcher.

Teachers are saying, “We’ve been doing it this way for 20 years, so why change?” Hollands, a former research consultant with the Center for Technology and School Transformation at Columbia University Teachers College, said:

Hollands said it was difficult for teachers to do anything online before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to do something about it. She said they tend not to look at “how can higher education institutions be more efficient?”

Maran pointed out the potential of AI to assess student code design, which is largely subjective and time consuming for TAs. He says that TAs spend hours grading designs, but students can read his TA’s comments in an average of 14 seconds or less.

For TAs and students, the use of time has never been a good one, Maran said. While we do not intend to eliminate humans from the process entirely, their impact on the student experience is amplified.

Easy access to AI not only frees up TA, but also allows students to troubleshoot faster instead of becoming increasingly frustrated while waiting for TA to become available. purpose.

It’s possible to use this to break the deadlock, and that’s with human assistants, but often they aren’t available, Parker said. So often students get stuck and say, “I’m giving up and quitting.” [This technology] may help maintain.

Maran emphasized that AI is not omnipotent and continues to evolve, and said students are reminded of this when AI answers questions. Literal footnotes attached to each response warn students not to take responses at face value unless approved by the TA.

An overview of AI used by Harvard University in its CS50 course.

The AI ​​application is currently only used in computer science courses, but Malan hopes to roll it out to other courses this fall, putting it outside the walls of typical STEM.

My hope is to collaborate outside of computer science and STEM, especially looking at the humanities as another proof of concept, Maran said. He said he wanted to show that it’s not just a STEM area. It has an overall positive impact.

