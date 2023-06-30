Healthcare settings are leveraging financial incentives and technology to address staffing challenges





With talent shortages remaining a challenge in 2023, healthcare settings are leveraging more financial incentives to empower their workforce.

Technology is helping fill staffing gaps, especially on the booking front end. For 2023, 90.9% reported using an online patient portal and 65.8% using self-check-in terminals or kiosks to see patients.

The American Association of Medical Groups has released its 2023 Clinic Staffing Survey, and medical groups and health systems report a median 10% increase in staffing levels from 2023.

AMGA Consulting Director Elizabeth Thiemsen said in a news release that a survey of more than 6,100 clinics showed that overall clinic staffing had stabilized over the past few years, but nurses and medical assistants He said support jobs, including those in Based in Alexandria, Virginia, his membership of trade associations includes more than 175,000 physicians.

Modern strategies for recruiting and retaining staff include:

88.2% of medical groups offer referral bonuses, up from 82.8% in 2022. 77.6% offer a sign-on bonus, up from 69% last year. 55.7% have made changes to their benefits, up from 41.1% in 2022.

Overall staffing levels have risen slightly, the report said, suggesting some stabilization and a return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

However, none reported that staffing levels were optimal for their clinical role. Of the respondents, only 25% said that he was at least 90% optimally staffed clinically, and 39.5% said he was at the same level of staffing administratively. % only.

In response to staffing challenges, 90.8% of respondents said they would like to increase the number of advanced care clinicians, and 80.5% said they would increase telemedicine or virtual care options.

The report said overall staffing trends have been affected by fluctuations in both health care provider levels and clinic staffing throughout the pandemic.

Rose Wagner, Chief Operating Officer, AMGA Consulting (RN, MHS, FACMPE), says medical organizations are treading uncharted waters, with unprecedented impact from ongoing staffing challenges created by the pandemic. said in a news release that it is trying to overcome

