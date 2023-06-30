Sempra Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation, Safety and Service to Others





For the past 25 years, we have connected people to safer, more reliable and cleaner sources of energy.

“Over the past 25 years, we have connected people to safer, more reliable and cleaner sources of energy, empowered communities and delivered value to our shareholders, while driving growth in some of North America’s largest economic markets. We’ve been around for a long time,” said Jeffrey W. Martin. Chairman and CEO of Sempra. “We are honored to join forces with the thousands of talented employees of the Sempra family of companies who share a common mission and commitment to a high-performance culture to celebrate this important milestone.”

To mark Sempra’s 25th anniversary, company-wide celebrations began in New York this week as company leaders joined the opening bell ringing of the New York Stock Exchange.

Sempra was formed on June 29, 1998 through the merger of the two-century-old utility companies Pacific Enterprises, parent companies of Southern California Gas Company and San Diego Gas & Electric Company, and Enova Corporation. Since then, Sempra has grown to become one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure companies, serving approximately 40 million consumers in California, Texas and Mexico. Over the past 25 years, the company has developed a business portfolio consisting of first-tier utility and long-term contract energy infrastructure assets. Sempra’s disciplined approach to capital allocation and sustained performance has delivered long-term value to shareholders, resulting in a total shareholder return of approximately 1,200% from 1998 to 2022. During the same period, the company’s market capitalization increased by 810% from his $6 billion in 1998. It will reach nearly $50 billion by the end of 2022.

Today, Sempra’s three growth platforms, Sempra California, Sempra Texas and Sempra Infrastructure, are building modern infrastructure that delivers power and clean fuels to major economies in North America and the world. Together, these growth platforms serve a common purpose of helping the world reach its growing decarbonization and energy security goals. The company now has a record $40 billion capital plan from 2023 to 2027 to connect customers to cleaner energy, make communities more resilient to extreme weather, and improve safety and reliability. Running. The capital plan referenced includes only Sempra’s proportionate ownership in capital expenditure. Across the Sempra family of companies, 20,000 employees are bound by shared values ​​to do what’s right, advocate for people and shape the future, and a shared vision to deliver energy with purpose. These values ​​underpin Sempra’s commitment to empowering communities and supporting social progress. During its 25-year history, the Sempra family of companies and the Sempra Foundation have donated more than $440 million of his to philanthropy and continue to find innovative ways to support the communities they serve.

About Sempra Sempra is North America’s leading energy infrastructure company, helping meet the daily energy needs of approximately 40 million consumers. As owner of the continent’s largest energy network, Sempra contributes to the electrification and decarbonization of some of the world’s most important economic markets, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. The company is also a leader in sustainable business practices and has a long-standing commitment to building a high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, leadership and employee development, diversity and inclusion. It’s always appreciated. Investor’s Business Daily named Sempra the top utility company in the United States for environmental, social and governance scores and financial performance. Sempra was also included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the 12th consecutive year. For more information about Sempra, visit sempra.com and Twitter @Sempra.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about the future, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are not guaranteed. Future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent only our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements in this press release are defined as “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” and “plans.” It can be identified by words such as “is”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”. , should potential”, “proposed”, “in progress”, “under construction”, “development”, “opportunity”, “initiative”, “goal”, “outlook”, “optimistic”, “ready” in place”, “maintain”, “continue”, “progress”, “advance”, “goal”, “purpose”, “commitment” or similar expressions or our guidance, priorities, strategies and goals , when discussing visions, missions, opportunities, predictions, intentions, or expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to: or the majority of costs from insurance, the WildFire Fund established by California Legislative Bill 1054, fees from customers, or a combination thereof. (i) California Public Works Commission (CPUC), Comisin Reguladora de Energa, U.S. Department of Energy decisions, investigations, investigations, regulations, issuance or revocation of permits, consents, approvals or other authorizations, franchise renewals, and other the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Texas Public Utilities Commission, and other governmental and regulatory agencies; and (ii) the United States, Mexico, its states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions, and in which we operate. jurisdictions of other countries that Successful business development initiatives, construction projects, acquisitions and sales. (ii) our ability to complete construction projects and other transactions on schedule and on budget; and (iii) our ability to realize anticipated benefits. includes the risk of upon completion of any of these efforts; and (iv) obtaining the consent or approval of the third party. Litigation, arbitration, property disputes and other proceedings, as well as changes in laws and regulations, including those related to the Mexican energy industry. cybersecurity threats (including by states and state-sponsored entities), ransomware or other threats to our systems or those of third parties with whom we do business (including energy grids and other energy infrastructure); attack. All of these are becoming more pronounced. recent geopolitical events. (i) a credit rating agency downgrading our credit rating or making our rating outlook negative; ability. Failure of foreign governments, state-owned entities, and our business partners to comply with contracts or promises; The impact on affordability of San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas) customer rates and their cost of capital, and (i) inflation, interest rate and commodity price volatility; (ii) for SDG&E and SoCalGas businesses, the cost of clean energy transition in California; (iii) for SDG&E businesses, increased retail load due to additional customer relocation Community Choice aggregation and direct access; and (iv) Sempra infrastructure. with respect to the business of foreign exchange rate fluctuations. The impact of climate and sustainability policies, laws, rules, regulations, disclosures and trends, including actions to reduce or eliminate dependence on natural gas; Increased certainty, irretrievable risk assets for stranded people and the ability to incorporate new technologies. Weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, terrorism, information system outages, or disruptions to our operations, damage to our facilities or systems, cause release of hazardous materials or fire, or Other events and penalties for which we are liable for damages and fines. Some of which may not be recoverable by regulatory mechanisms or insurance, and may affect our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance. The availability of electricity, natural gas, and natural gas storage capacity (including disruptions caused by failures in the power grid, pipeline systems, or restrictions on removal of natural gas from storage facilities) by Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC (Oncor) , the ability to reduce or eliminate quarterly dividends due to regulatory and governance requirements and commitments, including the conduct of independent or minority directors of Oncor; Increase our costs, reduce our competitiveness or affect our capabilities, such as changes in laws and regulations, including tax and trade policies, customs duties, revisions to international trade agreements and sanctions imposed in connection with the war in Ukraine; that may give Do business with a particular trading partner or impair our ability to resolve trade disputes. and other uncertainties are difficult to predict and some are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further described in Sempra’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available free of charge through the EDGAR system on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) and Sempra’s website (www.sempra.com). Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, Sempra Texas, Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor and Infraestructura Energtica Nova, SAPI de CV (IEnova) is the same company as California Electricity, SDG&E or SoCalGas and Sempra Infrastructure, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, Sempra Texas not. , Sempra Texas Utilities, Oncor, and IEnova are not regulated by the CPUC.

