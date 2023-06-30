Bill C-18: Cultural Heritage Minister ‘surprised’ by Google News ban





Canada’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, said he was surprised by Google’s announcement to stop hosting links to Canadian media outlets.

“Mr. Mehta, I always said it was complicated, but as of this morning, the conversation is still going on,” Rodriguez said Thursday afternoon on CTV’s Powerplay. “I’m a little surprised by Google’s response.”

Earlier in the day, Google announced it would be removing Canadian news from its platform and terminating existing contracts with local publishers under the Liberal government’s online news law.

Officially known as Bill C-18, the Online News Act gives digital giants like Google and Facebook’s parent company Meta a ban on media outlets for content shared, previewed, or reused on their platforms. I am obligated to pay the company. Meta has also confirmed that it will terminate contracts with local publishers that pulled Canadian news from Facebook and Instagram and helped hire emerging journalists.

“You can’t have a big tech giant that big-time lawyers and all sorts of people can come here and say to MPs and the people’s elected government, ‘This is what you’re going to do,'” he said. said. “It is unacceptable. We are a sovereign nation.”

Rodriguez said he was surprised by Google’s announcement because the law is not yet in force. He said dialogue with the company is ongoing and that some common ground has been reached.

“About 500 newsrooms across the country have closed and will continue to do so,” Rodriguez said. “The status quo doesn’t work because money is flowing to tech giants.”

Although the Biden administration has not considered the bill, some U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern that it unfairly targets U.S. companies.

“It was no coincidence that the United States did not take a position on the C-18,” US Ambassador to Canada David L. Cohen told CTV Powerplay on Thursday. “The letter was not lost in the mail, just that there was enough discussion and a decision that this was not something we chose to intervene in.”

The law was passed on June 22 and is expected to come into force by the end of the year.

The Online News Act was intended to help the industry survive as declining advertising revenues contributed to the cutbacks in Canada’s newsrooms. Google’s search engine has about 90% market share in the country, and social media platforms such as Facebook are important drivers of digital traffic.

Michael Geist is Professor of Law at the University of Ottawa and Chair of the Canadian Research Commission on Internet and Electronic Commerce Law. He claims the new law is bad for everyone.

“I don’t think this is good for the company because the search capabilities in Canada and Google News aren’t going to be as good,” Geist told CTV National News Thursday. “We rely heavily on Google and Meta for referral traffic. It’s clearly bad for the Canadian press.” It’s also bad for Canadians because it reduces access to search results. “

Geist said the bill was also fundamentally “disastrous” for the government.

“The government made a big bet, apparently based on the idea that this was just a big bluff. I don’t think they read the air,” he said. “I don’t think you fully understand the current situation, and you have jeopardized the Internet’s fundamental principle of the free flow of information through links.”

With files from Canadian Press

With files from Canadian Press

