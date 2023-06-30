Newland Chase | Canada’s New Tech Talent Strategy





Sean Fraser, Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, has announced a new approach to immigration built around four key pillars, including additions and improvements to programs offered by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). announced.

Pillar #1 – Develop new innovation streams and attract top talent under the International Mobility Program.

Tech industry officials argue that labor shortages continue in key tech jobs and that expanding Canada’s talent base in this sector should remain a goal. With this in mind, the Canadian government plans to launch a new innovation stream for its International Mobility Program by the end of 2023. This means the IRCC will create new exemptions from the labor market impact assessment process to help high-growth employers. Talented workers who support Canada’s innovation priorities and high-tech industries. Stakeholder feedback on the Innovation Stream proposal led the IRCC to consider two non-mutually exclusive options.Employer-specific work permits for up to five years for workers intending to work in companies recognized by the Canadian government as contributing to our industry Innovation targets Highly skilled work in selected high-demand occupations work permits for up to five years

Pillar #2 – Promoting Canada as a Digital Nomad Destination

A digital nomad is someone who can work remotely from anywhere in the world. Current Canadian immigration regulations require visitor status only for digital nomads migrating to Canada for up to six months at a time while working remotely for a foreign employer. Over the next few months, the IRCC will work with public and private partners as well to determine whether additional policies to attract digital nomads to Canada are desirable. We anticipate that some digital nomads who initially entered Canada to work remotely will decide to seek opportunities with Canadian employers. Once you have received a job offer from a Canadian company, you can bring your skills to Canadian employers by applying for a temporary work permit or even permanent residency.

Pillar #3 – Improve workforce mobility in North America by creating efficient work permits that US H-1B professional visa holders can apply to come to Canada

Thousands of workers in the high-tech sector are employed by companies with large operations in both Canada and the United States, and those working in the United States often hold H-1B professional visas. I’m here. As of July 16, 2023, her H-1B professional visa holder in the United States and her accompanying immediate family members will be eligible to apply for entry into Canada. Approved applicants will be granted an open work permit valid for up to three years. This means you can work for almost any employer in Canada. Their spouses and dependents are also eligible to apply for temporary residence visas along with work or study permits as appropriate. This will increase opportunities for skilled workers to continue pursuing careers in high-tech fields, contributing to economic growth and prosperity in North America. The measure is valid for him for one year or until the IRCC receives her 10,000 applications. Only the applicant himself/herself is eligible, and accompanying family members are not eligible.

Pillar #4 – Improving Existing Programs for High-Tech Workers

Improving some of Canada’s existing immigration programs that benefit highly skilled workers, such as the Global Skills Strategy and the Startup Visa Program. Newland Chase Insights’ Global Skills Strategy Launched in 2017, the Global Skills Strategy highlights his four policies designed to support Canadian employers who want rapid access to highly skilled talent from around the world. It is characterized. Global Skills Strategy work permit application processing times have recovered after delays caused by the pandemic. Canadian Employment and Social Development has met the two-week threshold for processing the Global Talent Stream’s labor market impact assessment for employers, and the IRCC has met his two-week threshold for work permit applications. Startup Visa Program The Startup Visa (SUV) program provides a pathway to permanent residence for foreign entrepreneurs who have received the support of a designated Canadian venture capital fund, angel investor organization, or business incubator for their startup. As a first step to address long applicant wait times, more slots have been allocated to the program based on the multi-year level plan for 2023-2025. This means the goal is to triple the number of permanent residents expected in the federal corporate category in 2023 compared to 2022. Further increases are planned for 2024 and 2025. Processing and accepting more applications helps reduce application inventory. Recognizing the long waiting times for applicants due to high interest in the SUV program, the IRCC has changed its temporary work permit options for her SUV applicants, allowing open work permits for up to three years instead of one. allow you to apply. A work permit that restricts you to work only for your own start-up. This makes it easier and more attractive for founders to come and do business in Canada while waiting for their permanent residency application to be processed. Making SUV-related work permits public work permits is a reflection of feedback from our stakeholders, and we appreciate their insight. Officials have found that startups may not be able to receive full salaries in the early stages, and the ability to earn additional income can reduce financial stress for founders and their families. A work permit will be made available to each member of the entrepreneurial team. Currently, only Entrepreneur Team members deemed essential and urgently needed by designated organizations that support startups in Canada are eligible to apply. We prioritize applications to ensure that applications supported by committed capital or approved by business incubators who are also members of the Canada Tech Network are moved to the forefront of processing. Is included. Venture capital funds and angel investor groups put a lot of money into startups if they believe in the idea and expect it to succeed. Some of the applications supported by the Business Incubator are also funded. Those kinds of backed applications should be prioritized so that founders can have a successful startup and get a return on their investment. This priority plan applies to both currently open permanent residency applications and newly submitted applications. They expect to announce additional strategies later this year to address processing times and improve program effectiveness.

As always, if you have specific questions regarding this announcement, please feel free to reach out to your dedicated Newland Chase contact or submit an inquiry here.

This immigration update is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace legal or scenario-specific advice. In addition, it is important to note that immigration announcements are subject to sudden and unexpected changes. Readers are encouraged to contact Newland Chase for incident or company-specific evaluations.

