Google to block news in Canada over publisher payments law





Google employees go on strike over layoffs at Google’s headquarters in London, England, on April 4, 2023.

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Google announced Thursday that it plans to block Canadiannews on its platform in Canada, and along with Facebook has expanded its campaign against a new law requiring payments to local newspapers.

Alphabet Inc.’s Google will remove links to Canada News from search results and other products in Canada when the law takes effect in about six months.

Facebook owner Meta Platforms made a similar announcement last week after passing Bill C-18 (OnlineNewsAct).

Canada’s media industry is calling for tougher regulation of the internet giants to make up for the economic losses the news industry suffered in the years when Facebook and Google dominated the online advertising market.

Canada’s independent budget watchdog estimated last year that the news industry could receive about C$330 million, or $249 million, annually from legally mandated transactions.

Cultural Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill last year, said the platforms had no immediate obligations under the law and the government was open to discussing the regulation and implementation process with them.

Facebook and Google said the proposal was unsustainable for their businesses and had hinted for months that news could end in Canada unless the law was changed.

Canada’s federal government has pushed back against proposals for changes, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing companies of using “bullying tactics” in June.

In a statement on Thursday, Rodriguez said, “Instead of paying our fair share to news outlets, big tech companies are willing to spend money to change their platforms so Canadians can’t access quality local news. I hope,” he said.

“This shows how irresponsible and out of control they are, especially when they are making billions of dollars from Canadian users.”

Kent Walker, Google’s president of international affairs, said in a blog post that the law remains unenforceable and that the company does not believe the regulatory process will solve “the structural problems of the law.”

“We have now notified the government that unfortunately we will have to remove links to Canadian news from our Canadian Search, News and Discover products once this law takes effect,” Walker said.

News outlets affected by Google’s decision will be subject to the government’s definition of a “qualified news business” when the rules for enforcement are finalized.

Google is also ending its NewsShowcase program in Canada, where the company has contracts with 150 newspaper publications across the country. Reuters has a deal with Google to produce a news showcase panel that includes Canada.

The law compels online platforms to negotiate with newspaper publishers and pay for their content. A similar law passed in Australia in 2021 has threatened Google and Facebook to scale back their services. The two signed a deal with an Australian media company after the law changed.

Google claims that Sulawi, Canada is wider than Australia or Europe, and that it puts a price on links in news articles that appear in search results, arguing that it could also apply to news outlets that don’t produce news.

The search engine giant had proposed that payment be based on viewing news content, not links, and that only companies that produced news according to journalistic standards would qualify.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/30/google-to-block-news-in-canada-over-law-on-paying-publishers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos