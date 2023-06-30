CareLineLive explains why care technology is essential to meet





Horsham, UK, 30 June 2023 (Globe Newswire) — CareLineLive Explains Why Care Tech Is Important To Meet The Growing Demand For Professional Home Care

Significant shortages of home care staff are linked to communities’ inability to procure compassionate care, hospitals’ inability to discharge medically sound patients, and recruitment and recruitment of quality care staff to provide much-needed services. It has a huge impact on home care agencies that are struggling to maintain.

With a reported 76,000 vacant home care posts in the UK and a 52% increase in shortages across the adult social care sector, CareLineLive, a leading home care management software provider, is leveraging technology advancements to increase scalability. explains why it is the key to freeing

Caretech Opportunities for Home Care Providers

CareLineLive specializes in user-friendly home care management software that government agencies can quickly deploy to reap the benefits of resource optimization, management efficiency and real-time communication.

Solutions already available include moving to a fully paperless system for staff care roster, care log, client record sharing, and task scheduling.

The company has developed a process to significantly improve how agents manage their limited resources and enhance their capabilities by managing caregiver time and reducing time spent on activities that add no value to the customer experience. It suggests that more focus could be put on streamlining.

Carelinelive Founder and Managing Director Josh Hough said: “Efficiency is fundamental, and to meet the unprecedented level of healthcare services, we believe there is great potential for agencies with the fundamental knowledge and skills to deliver exceptional care. Demand for care in the privacy of your own home.

Many of the examples are actually very simple. Log fluid intake, medications and meals in a digital, interactive client portal; follow checklists to reduce errors and complete tasks faster; or automatically track mileage between visits and use this information adding, etc. Timesheets mean caregivers can spend more time doing what they care most about: caring for people and families.

We are excited to work on further innovations with our team of skilled developers and will discuss how we can help and how our technology enhancements can act as powerful catalysts for growth. We welcome your caregiver to contact us. ”

Administrative workloads related to care roles and agencies

A 2021 study by the Kings Foundation found that outdated paperwork and recordkeeping processes negatively impact patient outcomes, and administrative errors have serious consequences, leading to readmissions and serious harm. found.

Accurate and up-to-date administrative and paperwork tasks are essential and indeed a regulatory requirement for providing personalized care. For home caregivers, this includes a range of responsibilities such as:

Record visits to and time spent with each home care client. Tasks completed, such as dressing, bathing, or administering medication. Up-to-date information on meals eaten, dietary information and preferences. Preparing care updates for families and third-party health professionals. Record time and mileage on timesheets and submit expense forms.

By digitizing all these tasks, all caregivers will be able to provide enhanced escort care and reduce the time each care visit by minimizing the time allotted for administration and record keeping. can free up a large part of your working day.

Similar benefits apply to home care agency managers, who can apply similar across-the-board optimizations to expedite internal processes such as payroll and customer billing.

The UK Care Quality Commission has endorsed the introduction of digital and app-based records management, saying this transition is “essential for a truly integrated service”. Meanwhile, the UK government has set a target for his 80% of all social care providers to digitize their records. Records until March 2024.

Future innovations in UK home healthcare

CareLineLive already offers a range of technology-based services, including eMAR care tools and a Care Circle portal for loved ones to connect with caregivers, but agencies who don’t make the transition now could fall further behind. The company advises that

Government agencies and the public sector relying on outdated paper-based systems and legacy solutions that could exacerbate existing healthcare availability crises as demand grows and capacity declines providers may not have the time to support more customers, or may find it difficult to retain existing customers. If the number of personnel is reduced, the number of bases will also be reduced.

Josh Hough says: “The integration of technology into critical home care services is developing rapidly, and we are pleased that wearables, along with smart technology, are working on ways to incorporate home connectivity and voice activation into the care sector.

Devices that detect blood sugar levels are now scheduled for expansion into more detailed diagnostics and preventative care. At the same time, home caregivers will be able to leverage the efficiency of smartwatch dictation to further accelerate record-keeping obligations.

As always, the aim is to improve the safety, quality, availability and innovation of home health care so that more institutions will be empowered for the long term benefit of all parties. We want to help you realize new ways.

Read more about CareLineLive – Carelinelive advocates digital home care agency management to address departmental staffing shortages

About CareLineLive CareLineLive is an award-winning UK care management software system that provides complete functionality for home care businesses. Founded in 2014, CareLineLive uses the latest technology to develop a truly fit-for-purpose, innovative and easy-to-use cloud-based home care management system for agency owners and managers.

Media contact:

Marie Page CareLineLive

