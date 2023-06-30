Google to block Canadian media outlets from Canadian search results





Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at a panel at the CEO Summit of the Americas hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on June 9, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images

Google has told the Canadian government that it will block articles from Canadian-based news outlets from appearing in search results and other products in the country after passing a new law requiring Google to pay fees to news outlets. .

A new bill, C-18, was passed last week. The bill would generate $329 million in annual revenue for Canada’s news editors, according to estimates by the Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer, but that revenue stream is unlikely to materialize at this time. be The bill would require companies like Meta and Google to pay media when they link to news in their searches and feeds.

The move also removes Canadian media from Google’s News and Discover products, which could have major implications for publishers that rely on Google search to attract readers who support their business. It looks like this change is already starting to affect some users.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, one of Canada’s largest news organizations, said it “encourages Canadians to access news directly from trusted websites.” Newsrooms in Canada and around the world have suffered decline for many years. Between 2008 and 2018, 216 Canadian newsrooms closed, researchers said.

Mercier Rep. Pablo Rodriguez said Thursday: “Big tech companies would rather switch platforms and block news from Canadians than pay a fraction of the billions of dollars they make from advertising. I want to spend my money,” he said on Twitter. Google reported Q2 2023 search revenue of $40.69 billion.

Kent Walker, Google’s president of international affairs, said in a blog post that the new legal framework was “impossible” and that the company would “improve the cap just by making it easier for Canadians to access news from Canadian publishers.” It will be exposed to “non-financial liability”.

Meta had already said it would begin blocking Canadian media outlets from posting on Facebook and Instagram after the bill was passed. A similar law was passed in Australia, and Meta reacted similarly, causing a great deal of controversy. Meta then signed an agreement with the state to restore access to the news.

“The fact that these internet giants would rather cut off Canadians’ access to local news than pay their fair share is a real problem. We resort to bullying tactics. It’s not going to work,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters last week.

“It’s a shame it turned out like this,” Walker said. “We are not taking this decision or its implications lightly and believe it is important to be transparent with our Canadian publishers and users as soon as possible.”

