Playing is Believing One Year Later, Samsung Gaming Hub Continues to Attract Gamers and Expand Access Worldwide





Mike Lucero, Head of Game Product Management, Samsung Electronics

Last June, we set out to integrate video games and services into an easy-to-use platform that can be accessed directly from Samsung smart TVs. No downloads, no waiting, no console required. Games that the player already owns are compatible with his controllers and Samsung devices.

Today, we’re excited to take a look back at the first steps Samsung Gaming Hub has taken to deliver on that promise, and share an overview of the new brand identity that will be rolling out around the world in the coming months.

Samsung Gaming Hub curates the best games, invites players to come as they are, and gives players more options on how they play, including whether to play arcade classics like Pac-Man and Space using the Samsung Smart TV remote To do. Take on the full Halo campaign using the Invaders or the PlayStation DualSense controller.

Our first year had a lot to be proud of for our team. Expanded access to game streaming around the world. Players in nine regions will now be able to access high-quality game streaming on her more than 21 million Samsung devices, giving new and existing players more options to play on their terms. can be The number of monthly active users of Samsung Gaming Hub increased, increasing 13 times from July 2022 to May 2023. And this is just the beginning.

Embodying the ethos of Playing is Believing, Destiny Caldwell (@Dessyyc), Corey Tonge (@CoreyTonge), and Austin Felt (@Austin Felt) joined Samsung Gaming at one of several industry events the platform hosted last year. I’ve tried using Hub in action. .

In one year, Samsung Gaming Hub added the following features:

MORE GAMES: Discover and play over 3,000 games through Samsung Gaming Hub’s partner services, from the hottest AAA and latest games like Starfield released in September, to popular indie titles, arcade classics and more . Samsung Gaming Hub has something for everyone. More Partners: Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Utomik – In addition to Samsung Gaming Hub, Amazon Luna, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut have been added as streaming partners. More screens: After launch on 2022 Samsung smart TVs and monitors, introduces backward compatibility of partner apps with 2021 smart TVs, allowing tens of millions of players to access their favorite games and services on their Samsung devices I made it No console or PC required. The Samsung Gaming Hub will also be available in the 2023 TV lineup and the latest Odyssey OLED G9, the world’s first 49 OLED monitor. Other Regions: Samsung Gaming Hub is available in Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Spain, US, UK, with more regions to come. In European countries that do not currently support gaming hubs, the cloud gaming app can be downloaded from the TV App Store and accessed via Samsung Smart Hubs. More ways to get and play: Partner apps via Samsung Gaming Hub and Smart Hub are compatible with 90% of Bluetooth controllers on the market. Working with our partners, we were also able to use the Amazon Luna mobile virtual controller to play some games, and the Samsung TV remote to play Antstream and Blacknut games. This removes new barriers to entry for potential players and opens the door to many new users to enjoy the game.

We have taken Samsung Gaming Hub around the world and showcased it at events such as Summer Game Fest, The Game Awards, San Diego Comic-Con, Gamescom, Day of the Devs, and Brazil Game Show. Playing is believing is our immediate take from these events. Witnessing people discover the magic of game streaming firsthand through the Samsung Gaming Hub continues to be an amazing and rewarding experience for our team.

Players will innocently ask, “Where’s the console?” Their faces light up when I explain that they don’t have to wait for downloads or worry about freeing up storage on their device. They can only play the games they want to play. Creators and journalists skeptical of game streaming say they would have believed they were playing on a console if they hadn’t known they were streaming games through Gaming Hub. In a year, we proved the technology worked before players started asking us about the next rollout of the Samsung Gaming Hub. To really play is to believe.

One of the immediate elements of “what’s next” is the refreshed brand identity of the service. On this special milestone birthday, we are pleased to announce the new Samsung Gaming Hub logo to honor our progress over the past 12 months, but more importantly, to showcase the unlimited potential for the platform to grow and evolve in the future. think. This revamped branding establishes Samsung Gaming Hub as an innovative leader in gaming and reinforces Samsung’s unwavering commitment to game streaming across Samsung devices. Our new logo demonstrates our promise to democratize gaming for everyone by unlocking access to thousands of games on virtually any controller and letting them play out of the box.

From the beginning, our goal was to build something that players would actually want to use, and avoid siled gaming experiences that require awkward transitions from one platform to another, or take years to download. It was about addressing some of the biggest pain points we were getting from players. Storage limits force players to choose between keeping or updating experiences. Looking ahead, Samsung remains committed to providing both seasoned players and new gamers a high-quality game streaming experience on Samsung devices.

Discover new games and old favorites through Samsung Gaming Hub.

Follow our social channels on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for the latest Samsung Gaming news.

