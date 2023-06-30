European venture capital and tech firms sign open letter warning of overregulation of AI in draft EU law





Big tech founders, CEOs, venture capitalists and industry giants across Europe have signed an open letter to the EU Commission saying Europe could miss out on a generative AI revolution if the EU passes laws to stifle innovation. I warned you there is.

Executives from 150 companies, including Germany’s Siemens and Francis Airbus, have highlighted the risks of tough regulation, which could threaten the ability of European companies to compete in the AI ​​space, as well as potential challenges. He said he couldn’t handle it.

The open letter (reprinted below) says AI offers an opportunity to rejoin the technological avant-garde, but current regulatory proposals at EU level could overturn and stifle that opportunity.

The letter also includes European leading start-ups including Blablacar, Criteo, Felix Capital, OneRagtime VC, Ynsect, Elaia Partners, Mistral AI, GetYourGuide, Ventech, wefox, Aomico VC and La Famiglia VC, among European industry giants. and signatures from investors.

The letter, which was sent to the European Commission, Parliament and Member States on Friday, said: “In our assessment, this bill will not effectively address the challenges we face now and will face in the future. would jeopardize its competitiveness and technological sovereignty.”

The EU has spent almost two years working on a draft (artificial intelligence law) that will serve as the basis for negotiations between member states and the European Commission, but it remains one of the toughest jurisdictions in the world when it comes to operating AI platforms. may become. critics say.

Regulatory demands have increased in the past eight months since the launch of the OpenAIs ChatGPT chatbot, with some European governments such as Italy banning the use of GhatGPT saying that generative AI could trigger a new wave of privacy concerns. There are growing concerns that it might and other problems.

But the signatories, including automaker Renault and beer company Heineken, argue that the proposed law could severely regulate underlying AI models, regardless of use case.

The letter said the disproportionate costs of compliance and liability risks could force companies and investors to leave the EU to take advantage of new AI innovations, creating a significant productivity gap with the United States. claims to have sex.

The signatories argue that the Brussels regulator should enact legislation limited to strict adherence rather than broad principles with a risk-based approach, which would encourage Europe to sit on the sidelines of the new AI era. It means that you have to.

The companies are calling for an EU regulatory body made up of industry experts to oversee how new legislation is applied and take into account new technological advances.

The letter was criticized by European MP Drago Tudlache, who was involved in drafting the bill, saying big companies were being lobbied by an aggressive minority.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Jeannette zu Frstenberg of La Famiglia, the spokesperson for the letter, said: We have long debated the lack of technical leadership in Europe, but now is the time to act. We have come to the conclusion that AI law in its current form will have a devastating impact on European competitiveness.

“We are now witnessing many European talent abandoning their leadership positions in US tech companies to develop European technology. she added.

The open letter is reproduced below.

Open letter to representatives of the European Commission, European Council and European Parliament

Artificial intelligence: Europe’s chance to rejoin avant-garde technology

As stakeholders in the European economic sector, we would like to express our serious concerns about the proposed EU Artificial Intelligence (AI) law. In our assessment, the bill would jeopardize Europe’s competitiveness and technological sovereignty without effectively addressing the challenges Europe now and will face.

This is especially true for generative AI. Under the version recently adopted by the European Parliament, the underlying model will be tightly regulated, regardless of its use case, and companies developing and implementing such systems will face unjustified compliance costs and unjustified liability risks. .

Such regulation could force highly innovative companies to move their activities abroad and investors to withdraw capital from the European foundation model and the development of European AI in general. The result is a significant productivity gap between the two sides of the Atlantic.

We must clarify the results. Similar to the invention of the internet and the breakthrough of silicon chips, generative AI is the class of technology that will determine performance capabilities and thus the importance of different regions. States with the most powerful large-scale language models will have a decisive competitive advantage. .

Its influence is even greater. For example, by replacing search engines and establishing themselves as assistants in our daily and professional lives, they will become powerful tools that shape not only our economy but also our culture. Europe cannot stand on the sidelines.

It is important to emphasize that the inherent complexities and challenges posed by generative AI and the undeniable need for appropriate regulation can never be denied. Given the huge impact AI has on many areas of life, it is clear that these models need to be properly trained to ensure their safe use. Due diligence in model development, standard labeling of AI-generated content, and pre-deployment safety testing of new models are requirements that need to be enforced.

However, wanting to lock generative AI regulation into law and proceeding with rigid compliance logic is not only ineffective in achieving that goal, it is also a bureaucratic approach. Given how little is known about the actual risks, business models or applications of generative AI, European legislation should be limited to stating broad principles in a risk-based approach.

The implementation of these principles should be entrusted to a dedicated regulatory body composed of experts at EU level, capable of continuously adapting to the rapid pace of technological development and the specific risks emerging. Should be run in a process. Such procedures should be developed in dialogue with the economy, and building a trans-Atlantic framework is also a priority.

This is a prerequisite for ensuring the reliability of the safety measures we implement. Given that many major players in the US ecosystem have also put forward similar proposals, it is up to representatives of the European Union to use this opportunity to create a legally binding level playing field. .

We believe that our future depends heavily on Europe becoming part of the technological avant-garde, especially in such an important area as (generative) artificial intelligence.

To this end, we appeal to European decision-makers to amend the latest version of the AI ​​Law and agree to a proportional, forward-looking bill that will contribute to Europe’s competitiveness while protecting society.

It is our collective responsibility to lay the foundations for European AI development in line with our values ​​and to form the foundation for a strong, innovative and prosperous Europe.

