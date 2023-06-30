



Image by Karan Quinn | iStock Bulgarian MEP Iliana Ivanova to replace Mariya Gabriel as EU Commissioner for Research and Innovation

Iliana Ivanova of Bulgaria, a member of the European Court of Auditors, is the new EU Commissioner for Research and Innovation after weeks of speculation over who will succeed Maria Gabriel, who stepped down in May to form a new government. was appointed to Union of Bulgaria.

Ivanova elected as new EU Commissioner

The recently formed Bulgarian Union of Governments had fielded two candidates for the post of chief minister.

But chairman Ursula von der Leyen ultimately elected Iliana Ivanova over Daniel Laurel, a former tech investor and former Bulgarian Minister of Innovation and Growth.

Mr von der Leyen’s decision was motivated by a desire to maintain the existing gender balance within the Commission.

The announcement sparked speculation in both Brussels and Sofia, with other women candidates such as Bulgarian parliamentarian Eva Meydel being considered.

Relevant experiences and commitments to the EU

Ms. von der Leyen commended Ms. Ivanova and Ms. Lawler for their relevant experience and unwavering dedication to the role of the European Union and the Commission.

Ivanova has been a member of the European Court of Auditors since 2013 and was previously Vice-President of the Budget and Control Committee while in the European Parliament and was elected to the European Parliament in 2009.

Key role in EU research programs

Ms. von der Leyen emphasized the importance of Ms. Ivanova’s experience in driving forward the implementation of Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship research programme.

By leveraging Ivanova’s expertise, the European Union aims to increase the effectiveness of its research spending and achieve tangible results.

Ms Ivanova’s appointment to the Commission is conditional on formal approval by the European Parliament and her participation in the review by the ITRE Industry and Research Committee.

Challenges facing Horizon Europe

If approved by MEPs, Ivanova will face important tasks such as the post-fact evaluation of Horizon 2020 and the mid-term evaluation of Horizon Europe.

In addition, she will briefly contribute to the early stages of negotiations for the upcoming EU framework program for research and innovation. Her term as Ivanova’s commissioner will end next year following the EU elections scheduled for June 6-9.

Image Art Jazz | iStock Swapping Top EU Posts

Following the resignation of Mariya Gabriel, the Commission’s Vice-President Margrethe Vestager temporarily took over responsibility for innovation and the research portfolio.

Meanwhile, Vice President Margaritis Skynas oversaw education, culture, and youth. But Vestager’s temporary appointment has sparked mixed reactions within the research community. Her focus seemed to be on specific areas of competition policy and deep technology innovation rather than EU research funding.

Moreover, concerns have arisen within the research community as to whether Bulgaria will be able to overcome political turmoil and quickly appoint its Commissioners ahead of the upcoming EU elections.

Those concerns were compounded by Vestager’s announcement that he would step down from the board at the end of the year to secure a top job at the European Investment Bank.

Gabriel’s current and future roles

Mariya Gabriel is currently Deputy Prime Minister under Nikolai Denkov, a chemist and member of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

She will become prime minister after a nine-month term, according to a regime change agreement within the new coalition.

