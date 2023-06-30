WSNA elects Justin Gill as first man of color and first male president





SEATTLE, June 28, 2023 — The Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) announced Wednesday the election of a new board of directors, including president-elect Justin Gill, an emergency nursing practitioner at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.

Gill, 33, is not only the first person of color and the first male president in the WSNA’s 115-year history, but also one of the youngest.

Gill said he thinks having a male of color in the role is a good step. It is hoped that this will enable a more diverse group of nurses to place themselves in leadership roles.

Gill will serve as WSNA Vice President starting in 2021. He is a past chair of the WSNA Legislative and Health Policy Council, a former director of the American Nursing Association Political Action Committee, and a former adjunct faculty member at the University of Washington, Bothell College.

After taking office, she said her priorities include building and unifying the nursing profession, promoting the importance and role of nursing in the fight against the pandemic, and taking steps to ensure safe nurse staffing in hospitals. He said it included moving forward.

Gill said he still sees plenty of opportunities to move forward when it comes to staffing. Recruitment has been a longstanding challenge for me and continues to be a major challenge today.

Gil considers himself an advocate for nurses and wants to encourage other nurses to participate in advancing policies that benefit nurses and patients.

Nurses really underestimate the value and legitimacy they bring to the policy debate, Gill said. As the most trusted profession, we have a lot of leverage and a lot of political money to make positive changes.

The following registered nurses have also been elected to the WSNA Board of Directors.

Julia Bercott, Deputy Director (Astoria Topenisch Hospital Intensive Care Unit, Topenisch).

Martha Goodall, Secretary and Treasurer (Intensive Care Unit, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Spokane).

Edna P. Cortez, Labor Enforcement Council Chair (Seattle Children’s Hospital Recovery/Perioperative Acute Care Unit).

Erin Allison, Chair, Legislative and Health Policy Council (Emergency Department, Peace Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Bellingham).

Mikey Ann O’Sullivan, Chair of the Professional Nursing and Medical Council (Spokane Community College Faculty, Nursing Lab and Sim Director).

Sara M. Bergenholtz, Member-at-Large of the Staff Nursing profession (Wenatchee, Confluence Health Department, Emergency Department).

Kelsey Gellner, Member-at-Large, Staff Nursing Staff (Seattle Children’s Hospital).

John Gustafsson, General Member (Retired, Poulsbo Medical-Surgical Unit).

Pamela Pasquale, General Member (Specialized Foot Care Nurse, Self Employed, Wenatchee).

Heather Stephen Selby, General Member (Director of Clinical Services, Healthpoint Community Health, Renton).

Board members are elected for two-year terms.

Founded in 1908, the WSNA is the only organization dedicated to professional advancement of more than 110,000 registered nurses in Washington State.

