Ad agency says it never liked inventory from Google Video partners





Adalytics’ report outlines many of the Google Video Partner Program limitations identified by the holding company. Ads from dozens of major brands were analyzed and found to run in low-quality environments, including within ad-only websites notorious for sharing clickbait articles and pirated material.

The ad also appeared to violate Google’s own standards. The advertising program is supposed to offer branded TrueView video ads (premium skippable ads familiar to YouTube viewers) on third-party sites that adhere to Google’s content and design policies. Advertisers can theoretically maintain the same quality while increasing their reach in non-YouTube campaigns. However, Analytics claimed that he found multiple instances of TrueView ads running using an autoplay, sound off video player on a Google partner site. The ad is supposed to run within a video that starts when the consumer clicks play, and the sound is supposed to be on.

Adalytics’ report came as a shock to some media buyers and brands after their ads were discovered in the dark corners of the internet. Agencies and brands are in talks with Google about potentially seeking refunds if campaigns appear on websites or in formats that don’t meet Google’s standards.

The focus on Google’s program has given the industry another chance to assess the quality of automated online advertising. Programmatic advertising has been under intense scrutiny for years due to opaque supply chains, rogue operators, limited measurement tools, and brand safety concerns.

Google released a blog post late Tuesday disputing the Analytics report. For example, in one case, Adalytics claimed that 80% of his TrueView ad campaigns for obscure brands were delivered to video partner sites and apps, not his YouTube. On average, partner sites account for about 20% of campaigns, according to Google, with YouTube running the rest. “The report incorrectly suggests that most of the campaign spend is running on his GVP, not YouTube. said in the post.

Yesterday, Google advertisers worked hard to explain the Google Video Partner Program to confused media buyers. You can also opt out of our Google video partners to only advertise on YouTube. There are several ad formats for generating sales leads, such as video action campaigns, which are designed to be delivered across our partner network. But even there, Google said brands can work with their account representatives to avoid video partner sites.

It seems that at least some of the big advertising agencies have already gotten the message. For example, programmatic media buying company MiQ was mentioned in the report, but said it had limited contact with Google’s video partners. “MiQ’s best practice is that whenever possible he opts out of Google Video’s inventory of his partners,” a MiQ rep said in an email. “In contrast to reports, so far in 2023, only a fraction of his TrueView budget managed by MiQ has been spent on his GVP inventory.”

The report also named major holding companies such as Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Dentsu, WPP, Publicis, and Horizon Media, noting that these companies “trade in muted autoplay outstream TrueView ads.” It seems that he was,” he said.

“From MiQ’s perspective, this is another example of how not all programmatic is created equal,” said a MiQ representative. “This further highlights the importance of brands and agencies with the expertise and technology behind programmatic campaigns.”

