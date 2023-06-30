Tech executives criticize EU AI law in strong-language open letter





Signatories to an open letter criticizing the AI ​​law say companies could exit Europe if their operations are hampered by the new law.

Executives from major European companies have signed an open letter expressing their concerns over EU AI law. The signatories range from CEOs of telecommunications companies Orange and Deutsche Telekom, to chief scientific officers of Renault and heads of Schneider Electric and Siemens.

They called themselves “engaged stakeholders of the European economic sector” and said they wanted to express their “serious concerns” about the proposed EU AI law. The EU has been working on an AI bill for years and finally passed it earlier this month after a long preparation period. The main purpose of this far-reaching rule is to govern risky technology and prevent advances in AI from sacrificing the human rights of its citizens.

Ahead of the passage of the AI ​​Act, Irish MP Deirdre Clune told SiliconRepublic.com about the expected outcome of the bill and what to expect.

However, the law has been met with concern and criticism from some in the field of science, technology and innovation. “In our assessment, the bill will not effectively address the current and future challenges Europe faces, and will jeopardize Europe’s competitiveness and technological sovereignty,” the letter said. the undersigned said.

“We believe that our future depends heavily on whether Europe becomes part of the technological avant-garde, especially in such an important area as (generative) artificial intelligence.”

In fact, executives have given a lot of attention to generative AI. They said advances in this area would shape technology as much as what is already made of silicon chips and the invention of the internet. “Europe cannot stand on the sidelines,” he warned, adding that companies could move their operations elsewhere if the EU stifled innovation based on legislation.

“Such regulations could lead to highly innovative companies moving their activities abroad and investors withdrawing funds from the European Foundation model and the development of European AI in general. There will be significant productivity differences between the two sides.”

The signatories urged EU authorities to revise the latest version of the AI ​​law and agree to a “proportional forward-looking law” that will contribute to European competitiveness and protect society. They recognized the importance of safety and the need for proper regulation.

“It is our collective responsibility to lay the foundations for European AI development in line with our values ​​and to form the foundation of a strong, innovative and prosperous Europe.”

