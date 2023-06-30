The event will inspire some of the best and craziest watches in existence.here are our favorites





Only Watch is a biannual event where watches are auctioned to raise funds for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. To support this cause, the brand does everything in its power to steal his one-of-a-kind creations that seem to come from the most daring and creative briefs. The event sells the world’s most expensive watch, the Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, and is the reason why FP Journe and Francis Ford Coppola watches, which display the time with mysterious gloved hands, exist. The full watch launch is one of my favorite days of his every other year. Because you can see a huge number of watches that have been raised to their best condition. There are no commercial concerns here.

Only Watch today unveiled 62 pieces that will be auctioned in Geneva on November 5, 2023. These are my top of the line His Only Watch 2023.

Best Idea Award

Richard Mille has attached an ultra-modern sports watch to the end of the necklace. I would be disappointed if Drake didn’t buy this! This piece credits her Flavor Flav and you can tell RM had a lot of fun putting this together. Below is a copy from the website. Thousands of years ago, this fascinating object appeared in a long-dead society where machines, craftsmanship and spirituality were intertwined. Found in the heart of a Swiss mountain, this pendant was forever trapped in a wooden container. Dubbed the “Talisman Origin” by the research team, this mysterious golden relic certainly encapsulated the know-how of old Swiss tribes. Call your watch a mysterious golden relic and romanticize your life.

