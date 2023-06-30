Could funny robots solve awkward social situations? Israeli experts say yes





Could humorous robots help ease social awkwardness and bring about better interactions?

The Jerusalem Report met with Viva Sara Press in Tel Aviv in the midst of a storm to discuss her master’s thesis on humor and robotics. Despite the unfavorable weather, the meeting was filled with laughter, especially when she brought up her red clown nose, which she always carries “just in case.”

Press, in collaboration with her Master’s Advisor, Dr. Hadas Errell, produced her thesis entitled “Humorous Robotic Behavior as a New Approach to Alleviating Social Awkwardness.” . Press underwent an unconventional process to obtain her Master’s degree in Human-Computer Interaction at Reichmann University (RU).

Born and raised in Canada, she founded Aaliyah in 1998. Five days after that, she began her media career at The Jerusalem Post in Israel. Since then, she has held senior positions in numerous media outlets with a strong focus on innovation. She teaches journalism at her RU and gives groups lectures on innovation, including humorous technology talks based on her master’s degree research.

The press experienced the power of humor for the first time after interviewing members of the Dream Doctors Project, medical clowns who provide emotional comfort to patients and their families.

Kip robot object from miLAB performing humorless movements (Credit: MILAB/RU)

Intrigued by their work, Press decided to take a course in medical crowns at Kibbutz Gym University alongside a second certification course in educational crowns for schools. She worked as a clown and volunteered for a while, but ultimately felt that it wasn’t “my calling,” but she said she “enjoyed learning about it.” .

This is the driving force behind the press. “I love learning new things and diverse topics,” she says.

It was this attitude that inspired her to encourage her friends to pursue an HCI degree.

The first thing Press thought of as a topic for his paper was the concept of failure. She says she loves “the idea of ​​failure, in that you can actually learn from it.” Indeed, she doesn’t think “it’s taught well in school” because it’s important to “find lessons to be learned from failure.”

“Somewhere along the line we forget what failure is,” she says. “We need to teach our children to fail correctly.”

But she laughed and added: She said, “I would say that I failed to find a way to combine failure with robotics.”

This “failure” led to the press’s next thesis theme: humor.

How to combine robots, humor and therapy

From her training and research in therapeutic clowning, she knew that humor has an amazing effect on people. As she delved deeper into the subject, she found that most research focused primarily on how humor can improve the interaction between humans and technology. But she specifically wondered how humorous technology can affect us.

This resulted in the publication of two papers, the first being a validation study (known in academic circles as a “poster”) and the second being a full research paper.

The Press paper focuses on the background of “social awkwardness”, specifically how humorous technology affects people’s interactions.

The way she approached this was by recreating a setting that fostered social awkwardness.

To do this, Press placed two randomly selected people in the same room, sitting 55 centimeters apart on chairs taped to the ground. The “comfortable conversation distance” wall is said to be 76 cm. In essence, she has “broken” the barrier. Participants placed a lamp-like robotic object on a table beside them and sat socially awkwardly. For her first minute, the robot didn’t move at all, forcing the strangers to confront their situation. After that, depending on whether it is a control group or an group, the robot will make humorous or non-humorous movements.

Press completed her master’s thesis at RU’s Media Innovation Lab, using one of the company’s non-humanoid robots in her research. Working with Errell, an animator and clown therapist, and head of social human-robot interaction research at miLAB, Press managed to make the machine perform humorous movements. She then showed how non-verbal robotic humor can change the way people interact.

The full Press study was published and presented at the April 2023 Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems in Hamburg, Germany, the leading international conference for human-computer interaction. And she was planning to announce it again at her IsraHCI in her RU in July.

She said the feedback has been mostly positive, with “a lot of interest” especially in how she created the movement. In general, Press believes that the introduction of humor technology is important because it can influence the way technology affects us. “Many of the big tech companies are researching humor, but they tend to focus on humor in words and sentences.”

She’s generally optimistic about the future, especially if technology can “go in a direction that can positively impact the way people interact with each other.” She believes in her abilities with all her heart, as evidenced by her research.

“That’s humor and it can evoke positive interactions.”

As for what happens next for Press, “I don’t know, but there’s definitely something new,” she says.

Her desire to learn and discover new things continues. Referring to her own career in journalism, she said: It really makes me want to learn more. ”

Thanks to Press’s inquisitive mind and love of innovation, we know that robotic humor builds bridges between people, enabling the free flow of knowledge and connections.

