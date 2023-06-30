BBVA aims to hire over 2,600 tech professionals by 2023





In recent years, technical talent (engineers, physicists, mathematicians, artificial intelligence and data management specialists) has become one of the most sought-after professionals in the labor market. Given the challenges of recruiting and recruiting tech talent, BBVA not only shows open positions, but also shows people with these tech backgrounds all the opportunities the bank offers for his STEM talent. With that in mind, we have created a new job portal. .

BBVA launches a new global software division that brings together over 16,000 developers across the group. This new division will accelerate the delivery of digital solutions and make it easier to scale digital solutions across the countries in which the bank operates.

We segment our value proposition so that we can offer candidates what they expect from a large company like ours. The company offers long career paths with flexible work models, best-in-class training programs, diversity, inclusiveness and a strong commitment to professional physical and mental health, said Global Head Pedro J. Mundez explained. BBVA’s engineering talent and culture. He also knows that there are aspects that are particularly important for tech talent, such as participating in challenging projects and using the latest technology, he added.

In fact, a new online portal will give engineering and data employees firsthand the opportunities their current jobs offer in terms of learning, international mobility, use of the latest technology, professional development and flexibility. . In this space, you can also find information about the technical projects that BBVA carries out in the areas of development, architecture, security, infrastructure and data, said the director.

Candidates will have access to BBVA awards and recognition in the technical field, as well as information about the major technology partners the group works with, including AWS, Google, Microsoft, IBM, Telefnica, Cisco, and Salesforce. BBVA is more than just a bank, it is technology, he summarized.

Over 2,600 technical jobs

With the help of this portal, the group aims to employ more than 2,600 professionals from the STEM field throughout 2023, 1,000 of whom will work in Spain. Of this total expected in 2023, 1,200 people have already joined the bank so far this year (500 in Spain). The most sought-after profiles in the engineering field are software developers and data his engineers, followed by security, infrastructure and architecture experts, Mndez explained. The profiles available in the Data area are from the areas of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbva.com/en/innovation/bbva-aims-to-incorporate-over-2600-technology-experts-in-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos