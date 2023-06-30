When will Canadian news disappear from Google and Facebook? What does the crack on Bill C-18 mean to you?





How will you get news from now on?

That’s likely a question many Canadians are asking after Meta, which owns tech company Google and social media giants Facebook and Instagram, said it would remove links to Canadian journalism.

This is in retaliation to the Online News Act (also known as Bill C-18), which requires news outlets to contract to get “fair compensation” when news content is shared on tech companies’ platforms. be.

Not everyone agrees that this is the best way to help an industry suffering from declining advertising revenue. But at the center of the battle over Bill C-18 are the average news consumer, who, like many Canadians, relies on Google and Facebook to find the journalism that matters to them. increase.

Here’s what you need to know about online news laws and if and when you need to change your news consumption habits.

WATCH | Google announces blocking Canadian news links: Google to block all Canadian news over C-18 struggle It has announced that it will be removing Canadian content from Search and Product Discovery. A new law requires tech giants like Google and Meta to pay news outlets for their content. What’s so important about Bill C-18?

Google said in a statement on Thursday that this amounted to a “link tax,” but Mehta said Canadian news outlets had already paid $230 million in the form of clicks from links appearing in their Facebook feeds. It claimed to have benefited from substantial “free marketing.”

Paul Deegan, president and CEO of News Media Canada, an advocacy group representing news organizations, said Google and Facebook were “good partners” and that both platforms would become news websites. of traffic.

“We just want to be able to negotiate content value fairly on a commercial basis,” Deegan said in an interview with CBC News Network.

But Alfred Hermida, a professor of journalism at the University of British Columbia, believes C-18 is a “flawed bill” that does not address larger issues in the news industry, such as the concentration of private media ownership. .

“The record profits of media conglomerates like Bell and Rogers are not taken into account,” he said in a telephone interview. “And it does nothing to support the more than 140 journalism startups established in Canada” since 2000. ”

Canada’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez, has criticized Meta and Google’s plans to block Canadian newslinks as “extremely irresponsible”. (Adrian Wilde/Canada News Agency) Are the two sides still in talks?

In response to Google’s announcement on Thursday, Canada’s Minister of Culture and Heritage Pablo Rodriguez told CBC News that dialogue with the company is ongoing and that the government’s demand for “clarity” in online news law is not yet regulated. He said he would get it as he launched.

In a statement on Thursday, Google said it wasn’t convinced. The meta is also not optimistic.

Meta Canada’s head of public policy, Rachel Curran, told CBC’s Power and Politics on Tuesday that “there are currently no negotiations” between the company and the federal government.

When can Canadian news links be blocked?

The law is expected to take effect later this year, when Google announced it would begin blocking Canadian news links in its Search, News and Discover products.

Meta also plans to prevent Canadian news links from appearing on Facebook and Instagram at the same time. The company also announced in early June that it would soon begin an experiment to block Canadian news content for 1-5 percent of Canada’s 24 million Facebook users.

See | Facebook Executives Discuss Blocking Canadian News Links: Facebook Defends Decision to Block News for Canadian Users Meta Canada said it was “moving towards permanently terminating news in Canada.” Meta Canada’s head of public policy, Rachel Curran, talks to his Power and Politics about the tech giant’s response to Bill C-18. How can I find Canadian news?

News companies rely on a variety of tools to reach their audience, including their websites, mobile device applications, and other social media platforms.

Many news outlets, including CBC News, use push alert notifications and email newsletters on mobile devices, but require individuals to opt-in to these.

Private messaging and chat groups may also be alternatives. Meta’s Facebook Messenger doesn’t appear to be affected by the company’s plans to block news links.

According to the latest Reuters Institute Digital News Report, 11 percent of Canadians who find and share news on social media do so on Messenger, while more than double that, 29 percent, do so on the physical Facebook platform. is getting

Google’s parent company Alphabet also owns YouTube, which is the second most popular social media platform for news consumption in Canada after Facebook, according to a Reuters Institute study. YouTube already allows users, including media outlets, to monetize their content. You can also embed links to news articles in the video itself or in the video description.

But Hermida is skeptical that Canadians who rely on Google or Facebook for news will go directly to websites, apps or other platforms to find news.

“Once people form a habit, they don’t change it,” he said, noting that many people, rather than actively searching for news, “happen” while doing something else. I will find you,” he explained.

Could things change?

A similar situation happened in Australia, which enacted a law in 2021 that will require Google and Facebook to negotiate with news companies.

Facebook temporarily blocked news from the Australian feed, but the government was able to reach an agreement with both companies, and since then the news media bargaining code has been successful, resulting in compensation agreements worth A$200 million with multiple organizations. I praise that I was able to connect

But Hermida said the situation in Australia is different from Canada.

“Exists in the books but not applied” [to Meta and Google]said Hermida. [it’s] Under that threat, Google and Facebook could make their own deals. ”

Jordan Reichnitz, Canada program manager at the Frederick Ebert Foundation, a German social democracy think tank, told CBC’s Power and Politics this week that businesses are “trying to send a message” using Canada as an example. said it might.

“The laws they face here are replicated in other countries around the world, and they’re watching pretty closely what’s going on here,” Reichnitz said.

Listen | Critics explain why Bill C-18 is bad for everyone:

Front Burner 23:03 Will Canada Make Web Giants Pay for News?

Bill C-18 would require major digital platforms such as Facebook and Google to pay Canadian media fees for posting and linking to news content. Cultural Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said the move would provide fair compensation to the Canadian media, preserve the integrity of journalism and strengthen democracy. Critics say the bill would boost the pockets of major broadcasters and threaten freedom of expression online. And as for platforms like Facebook, its parent company Meta has threatened to remove Canadian news content entirely. Today’s Front Burner features a conversation with University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist about why he thinks the bill could hurt both the internet and the media for Canadians.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/google-facebook-canadian-news-1.6894029 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos