UK regulator may submit Adobe’s $20 billion Figma contract for deeper investigation





June 30 (Reuters) – Britain’s competition regulator on Friday criticized Photoshop owner Adobe’s (ADBE.O) $20 billion acquisition of cloud-based designer platform Figma for “reducing innovation”. It said it could be subject to a more in-depth investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said the deal will be subject to a Phase 2 investigation unless both parties present an acceptable approach to address competitive concerns, primarily in screen design software, of which Figma is a leader. said it would be.

Screen design software tools enable users to design digital products and services such as applications and websites. Figma’s software also allows users to collaborate in the same workspace.

But Adobe said in a statement that it “has no meaningful plans to compete in the product design arena.”

Regulators on both sides of the Atlantic are wary of big tech buying smaller rivals, especially those with access to large amounts of user data, and tend to demand bailouts instead of approving such deals. There is The CMA announced in May that it was considering a partnership with Adobe, which was announced last September.

“The longer this process drags on, the worse it gets for Adobe,” said DA Davidson & Co analyst Gil Luria. You are likely to lose that business.”

The UK regulator said it found the partnership could narrow the options for designers of digital apps, websites and other products, and raised concerns over the companies’ supply of competing screen design software. added that it was identified.

“We are concerned that the deal will stifle innovation and lead to higher costs for companies that rely on digital tools from Figma and Adobe,” said Sorcha O’Carroll, senior mergers director at CMA. .

Adobe has five business days to submit a proposal to address the regulator’s concerns.

“We remain confident in the merits of the lawsuit because Figma’s product designs are adjacent to Adobe’s core creative offerings,” Adobe said.

The CMA just recently blocked Microsoft’s (MSFT.O) acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI.O), saying it could hurt competition in the nascent cloud gaming market. and provoked a fierce argument.

A Figma spokesperson said, “We strongly believe that our proposed integration with Adobe will not result in less competition in our respective markets.”

Adobe’s U.S.-listed shares rose about 1% on Friday.

