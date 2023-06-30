Minnesota says there are problems with the latest update of Google’s Android phones





Minnesota’s top prosecutor is urging Google to fix a software update in cell phones that caused cell phone users to call 911 unintentionally.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday that most of the state’s about 100 911 response centers were swamped with accidental emergency calls this month. Ellison attributed the increase in calls to updates to Google’s Emergency SOS feature, which allows users to dial 911 instantly. The problem is putting additional stress on already understaffed 911 centers and should be resolved immediately by Google, he said in a letter to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. .

“The City of Minneapolis reports that the city’s 911 center receives thousands more silly calls each month,” Ellison wrote in the letter. “Anoka County says it has experienced a significant spike in call volume and is now handling hundreds of unsolicited calls daily. are flooding in.”

Some 911 dispatchers began noticing an increase in false calls during the first week of June, according to a CBS Minnesota report.

happening in Europe

US states aren’t the only ones dealing with false calls attributed to new software. Police in Scotland and England have also blamed the update for a record number of 999 (British 911) calls in recent weeks, the BBC reports.

Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Thursday that an update to Google’s Emergency SOS feature had flooded 911 operators in Minnesota with false calls. In a letter to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Ellison urged Google to resolve the issue immediately.Glenn Stub/Star Tribune via Associated Press

In some cases, 911 centers are called by Android smartphone users who didn’t know they had activated the Emergency SOS feature, Ellison said. He pointed to a recent example in Benton County where a cell phone repeatedly dialed 911 and was answered by a dispatcher, but no one picked up. Ellison said the dispatcher hung up and tried to call the user back, but was unsuccessful.

“A motorcycle driver kept a wireless phone with Google’s Android mobile operating system in his motorcycle saddlebag, but was unaware that the Emergency SOS function was activated and repeatedly called 911,” he said in the letter. It later turned out that I had called the number.”

Please redial the dispatcher

Ellison also asked Minnesotans who realized their cell phones had called 911 in error to redial the dispatcher and tell them they had made a mistake. Otherwise, dispatchers may treat the call as a real emergency and police may be dispatched to the location of the call.

The Emergency SOS feature debuted on Google’s Pixel phones in 2021 and has since been added to non-Google Android devices. After the update, users will be able to launch Emergency SOS by pressing her side button three times. Users can turn off this feature in their phone’s settings menu.

Google’s parent company Alphabet did not respond to a request for comment.

A Google spokesperson told the BBC that phone makers that offer Emergency SOS will have to control how the feature works on their devices.

“Android is providing additional guidance and resources to manufacturers to help them prevent unintended emergency calls on their devices,” the spokesperson said. “We expect device manufacturers to release an update to users soon that addresses this issue. Users who continue to experience this issue should turn off Emergency SOS for the next few days.”

trending news

Christopher J. Brooks

Christopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering business, consumer and financial topics ranging from economic inequality and housing to bankruptcy and sports business.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/minnesota-ag-keith-ellison-android-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos