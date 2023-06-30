Report reveals investment in West Midlands through healthcare innovation





The West Midlands Academic Health Science Network (WMAHSN) has released its 2022/23 Impact Report, highlighting the initiatives and innovations that have contributed to better health and increased incomes across the West Midlands.

Key achievements outlined in the report include a reduction of 745 emergency 999 calls per day, or just over two, as a result of implementing degradation management tools at a nursing home in the West Midlands . This resulted in 11,633 fewer hospital beds where patients could receive alternative care.

In addition to relieving pressure on the NHS and encouraging young people to participate in medical innovation, WMAHSN will create 16 new jobs, support 448 businesses and generate over 9 million inward investments in the region. Achieved.

April 2023 will mark 10 years since the AHSN network was established by NHS England, and WMAHSN has grown and transformed during this time. In the past year alone, the organization has grown to support the execution of programs focused on implementation and adoption, patient safety and improvement, innovation and commercial improvement.

Key highlights from the WMAHSN impact report include:

The launch of the Junior Innovation and Skills Incubator aims to unlock the untapped potential of young professionals and address the UK’s skills shortage by accelerating training. Three workshops were held to introduce innovators to a range of real-world health and social care challenges and help shape their thinking for the future. Introduction of Thopaz+ to MedTech Funding Obligations. Thopaz+ is a portable digital chest drainage and monitoring system for use in patients with air or fluid surrounding the lungs due to chest trauma or lung disease. Thopaz+ supports clinical decision-making and aids patient recovery. The 2022/23 Nationally Reported Index demonstrated that the proportion of trust institutions implementing or adopting this innovation increased from 28% to 46%. The West Midlands Deterioration Management Program works with his 1,679 care homes in the region to support training, adoption and sustainability of deterioration management tools to help professionals better care for deteriorating patients. Helped find and fix. As a result, between January 2021 and September 2022, he had 3,232 fewer emergency hospitalizations, leading to savings of 13,590 per care home. The West Midlands area was selected as one of her pilot areas to test a child and parent screening program, a method to identify children with familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) and their parents. FH is a familial genetic disease caused by a defective gene that reduces the ability of the liver to remove bad (LDL) cholesterol. A total of 99 children have been tested at her three West Midlands facilities so far, and he has been tested at three more because of her FH. It will be operational in 2023, with a total potential of 247 vaccinations per year.

WMAHSN Chair Professor Michael Shepard said: “Our aim is to lead, foster and drive collaboration, collaboration and productivity to accelerate the adoption of medical innovations across the region.” With this in mind, our It’s been inspiring to see the positive impact our efforts have had over the past year, generating continued improvements in community health and wealth, and making real change for patients.

The healthcare sector continues to be a highly dynamic and evolving environment and 2022/23 saw several changes across the landscape. Nevertheless, we intend to continue to strengthen our ability to operate nationally, regionally and locally while maintaining the environment we have built.

