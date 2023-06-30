Tesla starts advertising on Google





June 30, 2023

By Kevin Armstrong

Tesla revolutionized the auto industry without spending a dime on advertising. The company, known for its unconventional marketing approach that relies on word of mouth and CEO Elon Musk’s popularity, has launched its first-ever advertising campaign.

As a new approach to marketing, Tesla is experimenting with Google Ads. Will the move raise Tesla’s visibility to the top of search results? Advertisements are shown primarily in the UK and some in the US in relation to solar products. Interestingly, it avoids traditional banner ads and focuses more on search engine ads.

Ready for a social media explosion?

Given Tesla’s flair for innovation, there must be more than this. Given that Musk owns Twitter and Tesla has posted several videos promoting its products on YouTube, there should be a bigger show. Dog Mode (video below) and Bioweapon Defense Mode videos stand out among other videos that can easily be used for commercials running on Twitter and traditional TV ads.

Deciphering Advertising Decisions: Are Sales Declining or Production Increasing?

Tesla’s inventories are at their highest this year, raising questions about whether this is a response to slowing sales and increased production. Tesla continues to accelerate the pace and expansion of new factories, and has set a goal of selling 2 million vehicles this year. Building a larger demand base through advertising seems like a smart way to reach this goal.

The weight of automakers’ wallets: A look back at advertising spending

To put things into perspective, let’s take a look at how much the major automakers are spending on advertising. According to Statista, General Motors will invest about $2.7 billion in advertising in the US in 2022. Ford followed with about $2 billion, followed by Stellantis, Toyota and Honda with more than $1 billion.

As Tesla moves into this space, the size of its ad spend will be interesting. It’s also worth noting how their foray will affect the shift of advertising budgets from traditional fossil fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles.

Is this just the beginning? Only time will tell what impact Tesla’s new advertising strategy will have on the auto industry. With a commitment to innovation and change, Tesla is poised to rewrite its advertising strategy and ignite its way to the top of search results and beyond.

June 29, 2023

By Kevin Armstrong

In a significant move for the EV industry, SAE International (formerly Society of Automotive Engineers) will set performance standards for Tesla’s NACS (North American Charging Standard) connectors.

The move has the potential to redraw the boundaries of the EV charging ecosystem as it expands the compatibility of its own charger network beyond Tesla vehicles. To date, Tesla’s proprietary NACS connector was designed for a global Supercharger network of approximately 17,800 Superchargers in the United States alone.

SAE’s Role in Standardization and Interoperability

In response to a significant migration to NACS, SAE decided to future-proof this connector. The standard proposed by SAE will determine how plugs connect with charging stations, establish charging speeds, and set requirements for reliability and cybersecurity. The decision looks like it could put an end to the road for new CCS1 charger plugs, but the thousands of existing CCS-enabled EVs ensure this design won’t go away anytime soon. increase.

An SAE spokesperson clarified that SAE is not choosing the NACS connector over CCS, but is gearing up for its widespread adoption. The goal is to standardize the most popular charging systems and make them compatible with a wide range of EVs.

Charging Standards Change Significantly Due to Consumer Demand

Interestingly, the move toward standardization of NACS connectors appears to be largely consumer-driven. The number of NACS-equipped vehicles on the road significantly outnumbers the number of vehicles equipped with CCS connectors, almost two to one. Given the technical challenges and infrastructure issues faced by alternative charging networks such as Electrify America, ChargePoint and EVgo, it’s no wonder most EV owners prefer Tesla’s reliable Supercharger network.

Reacting to the trend, major automakers such as Ford and GM have announced plans to make EVs with NACS connectors to match Tesla’s charging system. Volvo made a similar announcement this week, signing a deal to join Tesla’s Supercharger network from 2025. It’s important to note that automakers are not charged a license fee to adopt NACS, but EV owners still have to pay to use Tesla’s Supercharger network. charging station.

This new chapter in the EV charging story means a more unified future, not only in electric vehicle driving, but in making electric driving more accessible to all.

June 28, 2023

By Kevin Armstrong

A new addition appeared in your Tesla Account Settings. There is a new option in your web profile settings that allows you to manage third-party applications. It seems that this feature is still in its emergence stage and there is no way to add apps yet. However, this development means Tesla is getting closer to releasing official support for third-party apps, an official and more privacy-friendly and concise way to allow other services to access your vehicle. method is provided. Don’t confuse these third-party apps with in-vehicle apps or the rumored Tesla App Store.

This update to Tesla’s account page appears to have gone unnoticed so far. This option is under Security Options alongside Multi-Factor Authentication in your profile settings. The new “Third Party Apps” section appears to be a central place to grant or revoke access to selected third parties.

Introducing third-party apps could redefine the relationship between Tesla and its user base, paving the way for more personalized and privacy-focused experiences.

Better, more secure access

Third-party applications such as TeslaFi help Tesla owners track vehicle usage. These apps currently require full access to the vehicle in order to function. However, with official third-party support, Tesla could introduce more controlled access and provide a secure way to share certain vehicle information.

In addition to enhanced security, services like TeslaFi may also benefit from ease of use and functionality by leveraging official methods of accessing vehicle data.

Promising prospects: Apple Maps EV directions and more

Integrating third-party apps can open up some interesting possibilities. One potential development is the use of Apple Maps EVrouting, an innovative feature that enables real-time analysis of vehicle routes and battery charge. With this tool, the user will be able to plan trips more efficiently while considering his EV charger availability in real time.

Advances like this will benefit users, usher in a new era of collaboration, and make Tesla driving more integrated as part of our connected lives.

Questions remain about support and access

Tesla’s move to support third-party apps is an interesting one, but many questions still need to be answered. Are there companies that can add support? Will I need a paid developer account like Apple does? Will there be API fees or limits for APIs?

While it’s not possible to add third-party apps at this time, the ability to access and view services is already live on the Tesla site, indicating that the rollout may be imminent. There is no doubt that this feature will greatly enhance the way Tesla owners interact with their vehicles and third-party services, ushering in a new era of intelligent and user-friendly experiences. But until more information becomes available, all we can do is speculate on the details and eagerly anticipate what Tesla has in store for us.

