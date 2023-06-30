Travlr ID Wins Business Travel Show European Innovation Faceoff





The Business Travel Show’s Innovation Faceoff judges named the traveler ID network Travlr ID as the winning technology, calling it the potential to make a big difference to the travel industry’s “long-standing problems and legacy pains.”

Travlr ID is building a decentralized service to manage identities that founder and creator Gee Mann said could solve the data fragmentation problem in the travel industry.

Travelers need to share their profiles with a variety of sources, including agencies, booking tools, global delivery systems and other suppliers, and even now much of profile management is still managed in Excel, he said. rice field.

“Traveler profiles are broken,” Mann said. “There is little innovation or interoperability, and data breaches are very frequent.”

Blockchain-based Travlr ID is building a network where entities that want to interact with a profile can do so with the traveler’s or company’s permission. It comes in the form of both a mobile wallet for travelers and an enterprise platform.

“It’s a permissioned network,” Mann said. “If with Uber he only shares two fields and with the airline he wants to share 50 fields, he can control who and how much he shares.”

Microsoft travel technology manager Steve Cragg, one of four judges, said decentralized identities will be a big problem in many industries, and travel is a good place to start. said.

“This really puts identity back in the hands of the traveler,” Cragg said. “Everyone has the right to own their data. This is the direction we are going.”

Krag said that for Travlr ID to succeed, it needs to grow the right number of participants, convince suppliers to hand over control of their customer data, and convince buyers of the value of participating. This includes cost, as Mann said the ideal end customer is the enterprise user.

“If we can pull this off and put decentralized identities back into the hands of travelers and monetize them, then all is settled,” Cragg said.

Clagg also said Travlr ID needs to develop “clear and demonstrable use cases” to demonstrate its potential impact. Mann said he is in talks with three travel management companies as potential partners.

The jury also gave EY an honorable mention at the Faceoff as a sustainable travel endorsement tool, presented by travel, meetings and events leader Karen Hutchings. The tool is moving EY towards its goal of being net zero carbon by 2025, and has already led to significant reductions in air travel spending, he said.

With this tool, “we’ve achieved phenomenal behavior change in a very short time,” said Daniel Price, winner of last year’s Faceoff, judge and co-founder and CEO of Journey. said Mr. We are a leader in this area, but it’s a bit disappointing that buyers have to do this themselves. ”

Kimberly-Clark Global Meetings & Events Manager and Global Fleet Manager Cindy Van Der Erst and EY Global Innovation and Technology Leader Ian Spearing round out the Judging Panel I was.

Spearing refrained from scoring his company’s presentation.

Other Faceoff participants include extended stay travel marketplace 3Sixty, business travel technology add-on Tripkicks, corporate mobility platform HQ, QuadLabs booking technology Travog Corporate Travel, and meeting data correction system The Data Angel.

Business Travel Show Europe, like BTN Europe, is owned by Northstar Travel Group.

Andy Hoskins contributed to this report.

