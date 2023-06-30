Which AI chatbot is better at coding?





When Google launched Bard, OpenAI’s answer to ChatGPT, it lacked a feature so popular with ChatGPT users: the ability to write code. But by popular demand, Google gave Bard a shot, allowing him to write code in dozens of programming languages.

video of the day

Tecno Phantom V Fold Comprehensive Review: Don’t Buy a Samsung Z Fold Until You See This Some people are skeptical about the folding concept, but the Tecno Phantom v Fold is very impressive.

Since then, Google has been voicing how well Bard can write and debug code, but how does that compare to the amazing ChatGPT?

ChatGPT vs. Bard: Language Support

Officially, Google’s Bard can use about 20 programming languages. Most of these consist of common things like Typescript, Python, C++, Go, Java, JavaScript and PHP. It can handle less popular options like Perl and Scala, but it’s not always efficient.

ChatGPT, on the other hand, does not have an official list of supported languages. Chatbots can handle most of what Bard can handle, and dozens more. ChatGPT can write, debug and explain code in both new popular programming languages ​​and less popular legacy languages ​​such as Fortran, Pascal, BASIC and COBOL.

However, support does not necessarily mean proficiency. I tried some simple tasks in my chosen language such as PHP, JavaScript, BASIC and C++. Both Bard and ChatGPT could run popular programming languages, but only ChatGPT could convincingly stitch together programs from older languages. So when it comes to language support, ChatGPT wins.

ChatGPT vs. Bard: Accuracy and Code Quality

Say you ask ChatGPT or Bard to generate code to do something, and it spews out dozens of lines of code in seconds. It’s easy? But how often does that code work? Let’s say it works. how good is that code?

To compare the accuracy and quality of the code generated by the two AI chatbots, we had both AI chatbots perform some coding tasks. We asked Bard and ChatGPT to generate a simple to-do list app using HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. After copying and pasting the generated code and viewing it in a browser, ChatGPT’s app looks like this:

ChatGPT’s version allows you to add new tasks, delete tasks, or mark tasks as complete. Bard at Google has also managed to produce a functional to-do list app. However, you can only add tasks, you cannot delete tasks or mark them as complete. Bard’s interface didn’t look very appealing either. It was something like:

We repeated the test, this time asking both chatbots to recreate the Twitter timeline card. Here are the ChatGPT results:

And here’s what Bard from Google made:

Both results have advantages and disadvantages. If it had “Like”, “Retweet” and “Comment” buttons, I would have taken Bard’s results. However, they are oddly omitted, so I’ll let you decide which one is better. Of course, code quality doesn’t just mean the beauty of what the code produces.

Analyzing the code generated by both chatbots, Bard’s chatbot appeared to be more object-oriented, while ChatGPT’s chatbot appeared to be more procedural. Your choice of programming language can affect this, but ChatGPT seems to write cleaner code when needed. It also tends to produce a more complete solution, usually with more lines of code.

This round goes to ChatGPT in terms of the quality of the generated code.

ChatGPT vs. Bard: Debugging and Error Detection

Errors and bugs are like puzzles that programmers hate. They will drive you crazy, but fixing them is very satisfying. So when you run into a bug in your code, should you turn to Bard or ChatGPT for help? To decide, we gave both AI chatbots two debugging problems to solve.

First, both chatbots were instructed to resolve logic errors in their PHP code. Logic errors are notoriously difficult to spot because the code containing them doesn’t look wrong, it just doesn’t do what the programmer intended.

The code in this screenshot runs but doesn’t work. Can you spot the logical error? We asked Bard at Google for help, but unfortunately the chatbot was unable to identify the logical error in the code. Interestingly, Google Bard usually tries three drafts for him to solve the problem. We checked all three of his drafts and they were all wrong.

I then asked ChatGPT for help, and ChatGPT quickly identified a logic error.

There were no syntax errors in the PHP script, but the logic in the isOdd() function was reversed. To check if a number is odd, we usually check if there is a remainder after dividing by 2. If there are any left, it is an odd number.

Bard was far from identifying the bug, but ChatGPT found it on the first try. Additionally, he tried four logic errors, but he was only able to identify one instance of an error while ChatGPT delivered consistently. After switching to code with syntax errors, his Bard at Google was able to keep it up and identified syntax errors in nearly every sample presented.

Google’s Bard is relatively good at debugging, but this win goes to ChatGPT once again.

ChatGPT vs. Bard: Context Awareness

One of the biggest challenges when using AI chatbots for coding is their relatively limited contextual awareness. If you write some code to a chatbot and then ask it to write some more code, the chatbot completely forgets that what you build next is part of the same project.

For example, say you’re building a web app with an AI chatbot. When I tell it to write the code for the registration and login HTML pages, it runs perfectly. Then, as we continue to build, we ask the chatbot to generate server-side scripts that handle the login logic. While this is a simple task, it has limited context awareness and may generate a login script with new variables and naming conventions that do not match the rest of your code.

So which chatbot is better at maintaining contextual awareness? We gave both tools the same programming task: a chat app that ChatGPT already knows can be built.

Unfortunately, Bard simply couldn’t finish the app because he lost track of the project’s context after being idle for a while. Despite the same conditions, ChatGPT has completed the app. Again, in terms of contextual awareness, give it to ChatGPT.

ChatGPT vs. Bard: Problem Solving

At the moment, Google’s Bard is lacking in many ways. But will they finally be victorious? Let’s test that problem-solving ability. Sometimes you just have a problem and don’t know how to express it programmatically, let alone how to solve it.

AI chatbots like Bard and ChatGPT can be very helpful in this situation. But which chatbot has better problem-solving abilities? I requested.

Bard responded with code that works, but fails when the punctuation is close to the word or appears in different words.

ChatGPT threw the same issue. The results are as follows.

ChatGPT’s code takes a more robust and accurate approach to counting word occurrences in text. It respects word boundaries and case sensitivity, handles punctuation properly, and gives more reliable results. Again, let ChatGPT handle the issue.

Google Bard was losing most of the metrics we used for comparison, so we decided to give it a chance to come back. We asked the chatbot, “Who is better at coding, ChatGPT or Google Bard?”

Bard agrees that ChatGPT is more creative, but its competitors are more likely to make mistakes, and the code ChatGPT generates is less efficient, poorly structured, and generic. said to be unreliable. we have to agree!

ChatGPT is in a league of its own

Google’s Bard has enjoyed a lot of hype, but you might be surprised to see how much it lacks compared to ChatGPT. ChatGPT clearly got a head start, but you might think that Google’s vast resources could help erode its dominance.

Despite these results, it would be unwise to dismiss Bard as a programming aid. While not as powerful as ChatGPT, Bard is still powerful and evolving rapidly. Considering Google’s resources, it’s only a matter of time before Bard emerges as a serious competitor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.makeuseof.com/chatgpt-google-bard-chatbot-coding-which-better/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos