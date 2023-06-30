Major Domestic Contractor Jacobsen Construction Appoints First-Ever Vice President of Construction Innovation





Salt Lake City Jacobsen Construction Company has appointed Heather Soderquist as the company’s first Vice President of Construction Innovation, with the aim of elevating innovative practices as a core differentiator of the company’s competitiveness.

Mr. Soderquist has been with Jacobsen for 18 years, most recently in the role of Director of Operations Training and Development, helping the project team grow regularly and refine their construction skill sets. She has also previously worked as a project manager on the campus restructuring of Heber Valley Hospital, the University of Utah College of Nursing, The Gateway’s Fidelity Office Tower, the expansion of Valex Imaging, the University of Utah Mid-Valley Health Center, and several others. led Jacobsen’s efforts on major projects in

In addition, Soderquist has played a key leadership role throughout Jacobsen, pioneering the company-wide use of critical field technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), laser scanning, Viewpoint, Bluebeam and Autodesk Build. came.

Chief Operating Officer Matt Radke said Heather is a leader who understands how to best deploy Jacobsen’s innovation strengths against the right opportunities. Her work ethic embodies Jacobsen’s core values ​​of excellence, ownership and partnership, and demonstrates her commitment to our joint vision of doing work that builds over a lifetime.

Jacobsen has created a new Vice President, Construction Innovation, with the goal of making a long-term investment in innovation as a core construction management process and better prepared for future major advancements in the industry.

Soderquist said he recognizes that the project team’s ability to innovate will continue to be a key factor in gaining and maintaining a competitive edge. Looking ahead, it is clear that innovation and the strategic use of cutting-edge technology in construction will be key differentiators separating good contractors from good ones.

In his new role, Mr. Soderquist immediately began a new technical training effort at Jacobsen. It added a comprehensive technology fair to the company’s quarterly operational employee training sessions. Partners of cutting-edge technology vendors and the companies’ own in-house technical experts recently attended the inaugural fair to showcase the latest field uses of laser scanning, drones, virtual reality (VR), robotics and more. Demonstrated and gave insight into the Jacobsen project. leaders. The technology fair will be introduced as a regular feature of Jacobsen’s employee training sessions in the future.

About Jacobsen Construction Company:

Founded in Salt Lake City in 1922 by Soren N. Jacobsen, Jacobsen Construction Company is a 100% employee-owned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) company. With approximately 800 employees, Jacobsen is consistently ranked as one of the nation’s top contractors and is also rated as one of the nation’s top 100 green contractors. Jacobsen, who now has operations in eight states across the United States, will reach his company-record revenue of $862 million in 2022.

