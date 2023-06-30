Google tells Canada it won’t pay link tax, pulls news links from search





Enlarge / Google billboard at the Viva Tech Fair in Paris on June 15, 2023.

Getty Images | Bloomberg

Following Canada’s new law requiring payments to the press, Google has announced that it will remove links to Canadian news sources from Google Search and Google News for users accessing its services in Canada. Google’s announcement yesterday follows a similar announcement from Meta to end access to news on Facebook and Instagram.

The new law’s “bargaining obligations” require major search engines and social media services to negotiate payments with news outlets or groups of news outlets. Mediation is mandatory by law, and arbitration takes place if negotiations do not result in an agreement. The law is expected to come into force within six months.

“We have now notified the government that, once this law comes into effect, we will unfortunately have to remove links to Canadian news from our Canadian Search, News and Discover products. [bill] C-18 also prevents us from continuing to offer the Google News Showcase product in Canada,” Kent Walker, Google’s president of global affairs, wrote yesterday.

Google said Canada’s online news law “[es] The two companies will pay for just displaying links to news that other companies do for free. The unprecedented decision to put a price on links (the so-called “link tax”) introduces uncertainty into our products and simply makes it easier for Canadians to access news from Canadian publishers. , would expose the Company to unlimited financial liability. For over a year, we have argued that this is the wrong approach to supporting Canadian journalism and could result in significant changes to our product. ”

Canadian Authorities Condemn Big Tech

With the law’s approval, the Canadian Heritage Agency is tasked with drafting regulations to implement the law. In a tweet, Cultural Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez criticized Google’s announcement to remove news links in Canada.

“Big tech companies would rather spend their money replatforming and blocking news from Canadians than paying a fraction of their billions of dollars in advertising dollars. Canadians will not be bullied. Big tech companies are no bigger than Canada,” Rodriguez wrote. “The online news law is simple. Tech giants should fairly compensate for news media work,” Rodriguez wrote.

Google took a similar position against Australia’s “link tax” law in January 2021, only weeks later agreeing to pay for news in Australia. A December 2022 Australian Government report said the legislation had “so far been successful” and resulted in “a significant increase in the number of digital platforms (Google and Meta) and cross-cutting sectors of the Australian news business.” More than 30 commercial agreements have been signed between the two countries.

Google also agreed to pay the French news site.

A similar bill in the US is also controversial

In the United States, Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and Senator John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) reintroduced the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) in March, which is a “demonstration of online content. It stipulated an exemption from the Antimonopoly Act for issuers to engage in collective bargaining. We are coordinating with the major online platforms on the terms under which their content is distributed. The bill was sent to the Senate plenary session by the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 15 by a vote of 14-7.

“We have seen a significant decline in local news over the last few decades, partly because large online gatekeepers such as Google and Facebook are using It’s sucking up more and more of the advertising revenue we’ve relied on,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Illinois). “The JCPA … will help reverse this trend by allowing news publishers to come together and negotiate systematically with the largest online platforms regarding access to news content.”

advertisement

The U.S. bill was opposed by the technology industry and about 24 advocacy groups, which in a letter said, “This bill would allow digital journalism providers who will be part of a joint bargaining body to distribute and pay for content. Forcing things onto the platform about how radical the content is.”

The letter criticized the proposed arbitration process, noting that publishers, Facebook and Google offered vastly different estimates of the value of news to online platforms. “The values ​​are simply irreconcilable. By definition, the arbitrator has to choose between a greatly inflated proposal or a greatly reduced proposal. This bill is artificially one-sided. It also prevents consideration of the benefits offered to negotiating publishers and broadcasters by being listed in search or gaining reach.” A negotiation that is structured in such a way that it is not possible to do so is not inherently ‘fair’ or ‘equal’,” the letter said.

California Considers Journalism Fees

There’s also the California Protection of Journalism Act (CJPA), which requires online platforms to “pay journalism fees” to news providers. Santa Clara University law professor Eric Goldman called the proposal unconstitutional and sent a letter to state senators urging them to reject it.

In addition to arguing that the proposed state law violates the First Amendment, Goldman said the law “would be highly unlikely to create or sustain journalism.” “Even if they didn’t make the payments, they would only enrich the shareholders of journalism companies,” he said. Not at all when it comes to journalism. ”

“The ‘arbitration’ will likely set royalties higher than the profit for the relevant content, and online services will be encouraged to decisively remove that content,” Goldman wrote. “If so, the CJPA will be counterproductive, further obscuring journalism by reducing referral traffic and further exhausting journalism.”

