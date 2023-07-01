How Google and Metas’ pledge to block Canadian news affects you





Ottawa—Do you use popular platforms like Google’s search engine or Meta’s Facebook to find and share news online?

Thursday’s announcement that Google was participating in preparations to ban Canadians from viewing Canadian-produced news content on Meta’s platform sparked concerns from some parts of the internet, prompting the ban. Questions arose as to what exactly

The decision ends months of speculation over whether the web giant will remove Canadian news from its platforms in retaliation for the online news law recently passed by the federal government.

The law will force companies such as Google and Meta to enter into agreements with Canadian media publishers to share, preview and direct users to online news content. The two have opposed the bill for years, but Toaster and other publishers have supported it, and key elements of the bill remain unclear, driving traffic to the press and generating revenue for the press. alleges that it is unfairly forced into payment agreements to bring about

Here’s what we know about the upcoming changes, and what’s still awaiting clarification.

Let’s start with Facebook and Instagram. What’s going on there, and when will the ban go into effect?

Meta said, “We plan to end news on Facebook and Instagram for all Canadian users before the Online News Act (Bill C-18) takes effect.”

The company won’t explain exactly what this means, as it could be months before Meta pulls the trigger. The law is expected to come into effect in about six months, during which time regulations on how the law will work will be finalized.

What we do know is that Canadians cannot post links to news articles from Canadian publishers on Facebook or Instagram. The news organizations themselves, whether publishers or broadcasters, will also be unable to post content. Users who attempt to share news may receive a notification that they are unable to share.

Meta and Google have made it clear that their response to the bill will primarily affect news outlets based in Canada and serving the Canadian market.

But when Meta first announced it would be conducting a small-scale test to block news content, the company said other major broadcasters, such as The New York Times and BBC, also operate partially in the country. said he would be participating in this test because of the

How is news blocked on Google?

Canadian news content is not displayed when Canadian users enter search queries into the company’s world-famous search engine. Canadian news will also be removed from the company’s news aggregator, Google News, and its Discover app, which customizes news results for users.

Like Meta, Google won’t be introducing changes anytime soon. These are expected to be introduced within six months of the completion of the legal regulatory process.

But unlike Meta, Google has suggested that news outlets like The New York Times and BBC won’t be included in the ban. This is because the law’s interpretation includes only media outlets that produce content primarily for the Canadian news market.

What if I need information during an emergency or natural disaster?

Given the devastation wrought by this year’s Canadian wildfire season, I’m afraid I won’t be able to check my local news on Google and share the results with my friends on Facebook and Instagram. cause for concern.

Meta did not disclose what it could do in such a situation. But Google told The Star late Thursday that it had begun briefing governments at all levels on how they could work together to develop crisis response plans, including using the company’s existing forecasting and alerting services. rice field.

If Google determines that you are in an emergency area, you will still receive an SOS alert, but the search results you see may not include your news source.

What happened to these threats in other countries?

Canadians will have to hope that Google’s ban, if it goes ahead, won’t last as long as it does in Spain. At the end of 2014, Google withdrew its news service from the country (only news will return to the service in 2022), and Spain asked publishers to link and preview content on its platform for a monthly license fee. complied.

Facebook, meanwhile, is notorious for imposing a one-week news ban in Australia in 2021 in response to the country’s News Media Bargaining Act, on which some of Canada’s laws are based. The company blocked Australian news publishers and users from sharing and viewing national and international news content. Furthermore, no one outside the country was able to watch or interact with Australian news.

The problem for Australia was that it also cut back on content posted by government agencies and some non-profits, as well as important information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Mehta promised Canadians that the excesses would not be repeated here.

What does this mean for Canadian news?

Newspapers large and small testified before the Senate, saying such threats, if carried out, could have a significant impact on their businesses. Some publishers are prepared to lose millions of dollars, while others fear they will have to go out of business.

Some MPs have expressed concern that the lack of credible news will allow misinformation to spread online. (Meta said it will continue to fact-check all information available in Canada.)

Supriya Dwivedi, Director of Policy and Engagement at the Center for Media, Technology and Democracy at McGill University, said: I think it will really help,” he said.

He said tech giants will need to be prepared to face impending deadlocks in many other jurisdictions considering similar legal frameworks.

“These media negotiation norms are increasingly becoming the policy instrument of choice for democratic governments around the world,” Dwivedi said.

