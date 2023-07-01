The Next Wave of ELD Innovation Has Arrived, Its Artificial Intelligence Is Coming





Over the past two decades, or even a decade, we have seen a major shift in how the transportation industry uses technology both inside and outside the truck.

For proof, you don’t need to look any further than CJ Karmans’ story. Karman, who is the founder and CEO of Ezlogz, spent years behind the wheel at a time when the way technology was used was very different from his 2023.

When I started in the industry as a driver in 2007, navigation systems were not used as they are today. Cullman said we had bills of lading with destinations, map books and payphones.

Realizing that the logistics industry was 25 years behind in software development, Karman decided to do something about it. Instead of his time on the truck, he worked in an office as a broker and then became an entrepreneur.

In 2014, Karman started working on a side project that would launch two years later as an app called Ezlogz. Originally, Ezlogz said he was not an ELD. It was a digital logbook that drivers could use instead of paper logs, with a bill of lading filing system and international fuel tax treaty reporting.

As the industry moved towards mandating ELDs on all trucks, Ezlogz went full-blown ELDs in 2019.

Today, Ezlogz is much more than that. Ezlogz is an all-in-one fleet management system, ELD and asset tracking solution that offers both hardware and software as a solution. We also offer dashcams with alerts that monitor dangerous events and driver behavior in real time, and loadboards that allow businesses to reliably and safely access volumes.

Kalman said the situation is changing dramatically and we need to be constantly adapting and always knowing where things are headed.

Now, Ezlogz has taken another step and become the first company to integrate EzChatAI machine learning into ELD.

AI Leads the Next Wave of Innovation

Introducing your new co-pilot, Stacey.

Stacey speaks all languages, reminds you of appointments, tells you not only the weather but also the best routes, and can answer any questions you may have about working hours, regulations, company policies, and more. And be aware that she may issue a warning when you break the rules.

Stacy is the name of EzChatAI’s artificial intelligence solution. His EzChatAI, also founded by Karman, could potentially integrate with all his ELDs, but Ezlogz is the first. Karman also said that integration with TMS could open the door to AI dispatching.

Through the types of data coming in, Kalman said the system will understand driver behavior and even emotions. Parameters such as how the driver reacts, the time of day, and how the driver communicates with the system are captured. The system will be able to learn the behavior patterns of the driver.

Stacey acts like a safety assistant and can offer different interactions based on the driver’s experience. These levels include:

Basic: Suitable for trainee drivers who are unfamiliar with working hours. The system assists the driver every step of the way and guides him based on data collected from the engine control module and the dash cam. For example, it provides recommendations such as where to stop for the next break and explains why the driver should take a break. Intermediate: This level of interaction is suitable for individuals who understand service hours and are familiar with how to use the ELD. AI assistants provide recommendations, tips, and troubleshooting assistance. Advanced: Advanced settings allow drivers to ask the system more advanced questions related to work hours, safety compliance, pre- and post-drive inspections, and more.

Kalman believes AI will become more and more relevant in logistics and transportation as it continues to advance every day. Just as he has embraced technology innovation in recent years, he believes this will help companies continue to optimize and remain resilient in the face of rapid technological change.

Kalman said he believes AI will outstrip dotcom and the logistics industry will change dramatically over the next 12 months. Those who are integrating with AI will save a lot of money and get ahead of others who don’t see AI as a promising tool for their industry.

For more information on Ezlogz, click here.

Explore the possibilities of AI and ELD integration on the EzChatAIs website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freightwaves.com/news/next-wave-of-eld-innovation-is-here-and-its-artificial-intelligence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos