Something strange is happening with the Google Pixel Fold

Google’s first foldable device, the Google Pixel Fold, is now available to everyone. Google is a few years behind other brands like Samsung, but it’s better than never.

The Google Pixel Fold has received mostly positive reviews, including our own. But like any foldable device, it’s not without some issues. Because of the moving parts, foldable devices have more points of failure than simple slab smartphones, especially since the category is still in its infancy.

I’ve had the Google Pixel Fold for about two weeks now, and for the most part I’m happy with the device. Thankfully, like other reviewers, the internal display didn’t completely die after 4 days. However, I started noticing something a little weird going on with my review unit.

There’s something about that hinge… Christine Romero-Chan/Digital Trends

I’m not sure when this actually started, but at some point this week, I started noticing a light pop or click coming from the hinge every time I opened the Google Pixel Fold. It doesn’t make any noise when closed. That seems to be my problem with the Pixel Fold so far, and thankfully it doesn’t seem to have any other impact on the device’s internal display or usability.

Google Pixel Fold makes crackling noises

But here’s the problem. It seems to appear and disappear randomly. I’ve tried opening the Pixel Fold multiple times in quick succession to replicate the issue, but the sound is sometimes repeated. Otherwise, it will be quiet when opening and closing. And on other occasions it will sound once, then go silent, then sound again for no reason. I’m not doing anything different each time, I’m just opening and closing the Pixel Fold, so it feels really random. This means that you are using it as intended.

It feels like a squeaky wheel or something that needs a good old WD-40. I don’t know. That seems to be the only issue, and I’m grateful that it doesn’t affect the usability of the device’s screen, but this is also something I don’t notice and it’s driving me mad.

We are currently working with Google to return this Pixel Fold unit for a replacement. We will note that similar pops and other problems may occur in such cases.

