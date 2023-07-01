New Fake Reviews Rules, Google News Blackout, MrBeast Burger Flameout





FTC’s New False Review Rule

The FTC has refined its fake review policy as part of its approval guidelines and upcoming regulations. The guidelines indicate what types of review or approval actions are considered “unfair or deceptive in violation of FTC law.” We have a lot. And today, government agencies are banning “illegal review and endorsement practices, such as marketers using fake reviews, suppressing honest negative reviews, and paying for positive reviews.” We announced new proposed rules to discourage the use of…” Review alone in the United States alone sees up to $25 billion in consumer spending wasted or misinfluenced annually. . The new rules prohibit review diversion, buying positive or negative reviews, insider reviews, intimidation/review suppression, and several other practices. Violations can result in fines of up to $50,000 for each fake review displayed. Therefore, if viewed by 1,000 users (like Google), it could be worth $50 million. ah. All major vetting platforms have commented to the FTC and appear to support the new rule. One reason is that it is exempt from liability under Article 230.

Our view:

It is important for marketers to understand what is prohibited in the proposed rules (pdf). Scroll to the bottom for specific practices. The explanations in this FAQ provide numerous concrete examples to embody the principles stated in the rules. There are still some gray areas. For example, it’s okay to contact the author of a negative review and ask them to “update” the review (after fixing the issue). Asking them to “change” is not. Google, Canada’s Metaple News

Google and Meta have imposed a blanket news block on their Canadian sites in response to Bill C-18 (Online News Act) aimed at helping Canadian news publishers. This follows similar longstanding efforts in Europe and Australia. The US has reintroduced the Journalism Competition Preservation Act (passage uncertain). Once you return to Canada, the platform will no longer be linked to news sites. Depending on how you look at it, the online news law is either about “fair revenue sharing between digital platforms and news outlets” or about a “link tax”. In response to C-18, Google’s Kent Walker said the new law “will make it harder for Canadians to find news online, it will make it harder for journalists to reach audiences, and it will make it harder for Canadian publishers to reach them.” It reduces valuable free web traffic.” Facebook previously said it was “ending news on Facebook and Instagram to all Canadian users.” Google argued that laws like the Online News Act would effectively kill the open web.

Source: Nijwam Swargiary/Unsplash

Our view:

Google has claimed to provide millions of dollars in free traffic to news publishers. But that’s too simplistic. However, Google (and Facebook) provide financial support to publishers. A murky but ultimately bleak report from the Reuters Institute found that while other social sites (especially TikTok) climbed the ranks, Google and Facebook dominated traffic referrals. Google isn’t to blame for the publisher’s plight, but it’s not without responsibility either. Above all, aggregators have helped commoditize news and undermine publisher advertising models. MrBeast burger goes up in flames

In early 2022, Jimmy Donaldson, aka Mr. Beast, and Virtual Dining Concepts launched Mr. Beast Burger. This was a test to see if Donaldson’s massive online appeal would lead to offline success in industries unrelated to Donaldson’s brand. Unlike his chain of physical restaurants, Beast His Burger was able to scale quickly, “opening” hundreds of locations simultaneously across the United States. The existing restaurant’s surplus capacity was used to create meals for delivery without the option of dining in. However, anecdotal reports and reviews say that since the jump, the food has been uneven or mediocre. Donaldson (below) tweeted on June 17 that it is now closed, but he attributed the decision to quality control issues. At the time of opening, we said: “It’s a test of whether his brand, a giant online that has nothing to do with restaurants, will be successful offline. It’s also a test of Ghost’s kitchen in general.” Now we know the answer. .

Source: Twitter

Our view:

Who knows what would have happened if this partnership had delivered a better and more consistent product. But they couldn’t/didn’t. we predicted this. And while it’s unlikely we’ll see a similarly ambitious “virtual restaurant” effort in the near future, he said ghost kitchens have a role to play in the restaurant industry, but the disruptive boost that was predicted during the pandemic. isn’t it.Recent Analysis Short Takes

