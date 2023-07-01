



Google is facing heavy scrutiny for misleading advertisers about where to run video ads and whether it violated US sanctions. As The Wall Street Journal reported earlier, a study by analytics firm Adalytics found that Google could cost media buyers up to billions of dollars for advertising on sites in ways that violate Google’s own standards. Dollar digital advertising could have cost you dollars.

This report centers around TrueView, one of Google’s video ad formats. This format is posted by the company on his YouTube and other sites on the web called Google Video Partners. These ads appear during the video and viewers can skip the entire ad after 5 seconds of her. The advertiser only pays for the ad if the viewer watched her ad for at least 30 seconds without skipping (if the ad was less than 30 seconds for her, they watched the entire ad).

The magazine points out that Google promises these ads will appear on high-quality sites, but before the main video content on that page, says that the audio is turned on. found that 80% of the time this is not the case, based on data from 1,100 brands in 2020. Until 2023.

Advertiser is entitled to a refund

Instead, Adalytics discovered that Google was serving ads in small, muted video players that appeared in the corners of the screen. We also found that in some instances the skip button was hidden, causing it to autoplay in a loop without any viewer interaction or initiation. Adalytics says this is a direct violation of Google’s TrueView ad quality standards and may have artificially inflated ad completion rates. This means that advertisers may have been paying for ad views that fell short of her Google promises.

In a response published Wednesday, Google argues that Adalytics’ claims are grossly inaccurate. The report says it falsely suggests that advertisers spend the majority of their money on campaigns that appear on Google video partner sites. The company claims the overwhelming majority of its video ad campaigns are delivered on his YouTube.

Google also says that advertisers can review the ads they run on third-party websites or block ads from appearing on certain sites. The company also prohibits publishers from engaging in disruptive, invasive or deceptive ad serving practices, it added.

Nandini Jammi, co-founder of the advertising industry watchdog Check My Ads, found a significant inconsistency with the language Google used in its response to the investigation. Google’s blog post states that they have the option to opt out of advertising on third-party sites at any time, but Jammi discovered that this is not the case, according to Google’s own support page. bottom.

Starting September 30, 2021, new video action campaigns you create in Google Ads will automatically use Google video partners. To ensure the best performance across all Google networks, video action campaigns cannot opt ​​out of Google video partners. [emphasis ours].

Google spokesperson Christopher Lawton told The Verge that there are multiple types of campaigns and Google Video Partners opt-outs are offered for each. Lawton says he can always work with account representatives if an advertiser wants to exclude a third-party site from his campaign performance.

But it’s not just low-quality ads that are a concern here. Google says it scrutinizes third-party partners based on promised standards for video ad safety, but this appears to be inconsistent with some of the websites on which the company advertises. is. In particular, Analytics has drawn attention to multiple reports that Google is displaying ads in Android apps that are not available on the Google Play store, some of which are based in countries subject to US government sanctions, including Iran. It was from the developer. As noted by Adalytics, this raises concerns that advertisers were inadvertently paying fees to sanctioned entities.

Google intentionally makes itself a puppet dictator

Additionally, the Check My Ads report provides a detailed analysis of the Adalytics investigation, including several questionable third-party websites that Google allows ads to run on, such as Russia’s state-run media sites Russia Today and Pravda. highlights the site. Other sites Check My Ads mentioned include right-wing media Breitbart, which has already been blocked by over 4,000 advertisers. The far-right financial blog Zero Hedge was accused last year of spreading Russian propaganda. Newsmax is another right-wing media outlet sued for defamation over its unsubstantiated coverage of the Dominion vote conspiracy.

In a statement to Adalytics and Check My Ads, MEP Paul Tan accused Google of potentially paying parliament for ads displayed on Russian websites. Google has deliberately made itself a puppet dictator, and the European Parliament is also in the quagmire, Tan said. The same parliament that declared the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism in November 2022 has been advertising on Russian propaganda websites like Pravda, citing YouTube’s scandalous system.

At this point, it’s not clear what Google will do next, but Jammi told The Verge that advertisers are entitled to a refund of the money spent on bad ads. Advertisers are entitled not only to refunds, but also to obtain the data necessary to conduct an audit of the data Google has previously provided to advertisers. I’m not even sure Google will refund the correct amount.

Check My Ads also asks advertisers to require Google to opt-in only to advertise on partner sites, and asks search giants how Google is scrutinizing these websites. asking you to share.

Advertisers are already reacting to Adalytics’ findings…and that’s not good for Google. Michael Feely, co-founder of programmatic ad management firm Black Bean Media, told The Verge that this should serve as a wake-up call to advertisers participating in Google’s ecosystem. [and] Buy programmatic video in general.

