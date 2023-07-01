Google Removes Canadian Local News Links To Follow Meta





local news blackout

Google also teamed up with Meta to block access to Canadian news links after the final passage of Bill C-18, also known as the Online News Act, which requires tech giants to pay for their news to local media outlets.

C-18 was established to ensure “fair revenue sharing between digital platforms and news outlets.” It provides for “collective bargaining by the press”. Facilitate “voluntary commercial agreements between digital platforms and media outlets with minimal government intervention.” According to the Canadian government, “as a last resort,” it will establish “a compulsory arbitration framework in the event that a commercial agreement cannot be reached between digital platforms and media outlets.”

As soon as C-18 is passed on June 22nd, Meta will end providing news on Facebook and Instagram to all Canadian users prior to the law’s entry into force (six months later). It was confirmed. Google followed suit on Thursday, saying the law was “impossible”. Google said in a blog post: “The government has not given us reason to believe that the regulatory process will solve the bill’s structural problems. and notified the government that we have made the difficult decision to no longer operate Google News Showcase in Canada.”

There was a similar situation in Australia in 2021, when Meta blocked news from the platform. The issue was resolved by the Australian government changing the law, resulting in Google and Meta entering into agreements with local press outlets.

The C-18 was born out of Canadian media complaints about being shut out of the digital advertising market by tech giants. A large amount of traffic to these outlets is generated via the Google and Meta platforms and can be significantly reduced when the links are blacked out.

Google said, “The unprecedented decision to put a price on links introduces uncertainty into our product and caps our company simply because it makes it easier for Canadians to access news from Canadian publishers. It would expose us to financial liability without financial liability,” he said, adding that he plans to participate in the regulatory process.

streaming

On the eve of cycling great Mark Cavendish’s final Tour de France, Netflix to stream Pitch Productions’ feature documentary, Mark Cavendish: Never Enough, worldwide starting August 2nd Deliver. With exclusive access to Cavendish, his wife Peta, teammates and coach, this film depicts the rise, decline and resurgence of cyclists.

At the end of 2016, Cavendish cemented his legend by winning just four stages to match Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins for the 41-year-old. Instead, he spent five years plagued with injuries, illness and depression. His winning performance at the 2021 Tour de France stunned the world and set the stage for this summer’s tour.

The film will be directed by Alex Kiel (Bad Sport) and produced by Pitch Creative Director David Trihorn (Pele).

Awards

The 2024 Olivier Awards will take place on 14 April at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Established in 1976 and run by the London Theater Association, the awards are Britain’s most prestigious stage honors.

The eligibility period for next year’s nominations is from February 15, 2023 to February 27, 2024. This includes productions across all major theater categories as well as Dance, Opera, Family and Affiliate categories. Nominations will be announced on his March 12, 2024. Mastercard returns as headline sponsor of the Olivier Awards.

trailer

The trailer for Season 2 of the World War II series ‘World on Fire’ has been released and will soon be available on BBC One and iPlayer. The seasons shift from the streets of England to occupied France, Nazi Germany, and the deserts of North Africa, where British forces struggle with Indian engineers and Australian miners to adapt to an entirely different kind of combat.

The six new episodes will be written by series creators Peter Bowker, Rachel Bennett and Matt Jones, and the returning cast will include Lesley Manville (“The Crown”) and Jonah Hauer-King (“The Little Mermaid”). ) (as “Shetland”), including Sophia Wickrats. (“Miast 44”) as Cassia, Blake Harrison (“The Inbetweeners”), Eugenie Deruan (“The Advent Calendar”).

The cast for Season 2 includes Mark Bonner (“Line of Duty”), Ahad Raza Mir (“Resident Evil”), Greg Sulkin (“Runaways”), and Miriam Sibek (“Der Staatsanwalk”). ) participates.

Commissioned by the BBC and co-produced with Masterpiece, the BBC mammoth screen piece ‘World on Fire’ (6 x 60 feet). The series will be distributed internationally by his ITV studio.

