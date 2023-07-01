Generative AI Startup Typeface Worth $1 Billion, Thanks to Salesforce and Google





Rapid advances in artificial intelligence have sparked an arms race, with venture capital firms pouring billions into the industry trying to replicate the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. And his Typeface, a San Francisco-based generative AI platform, is one of the latest beneficiaries of the funding boom.

Typeface, which provides a platform for creating generative AI for enterprises, announced Thursday the completion of a $100 million Series B round led by Salesforce Ventures. Other backers include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Madrona, Google Ventures, Menlo Ventures and his M12 venture fund at Microsoft.

The latest funding brings Typeface’s valuation to $1 billion. Typeface said the funding will be used for growth, innovation and expansion of its generative AI platform. In February, Lightspeed, Google Ventures, Menlo Ventures and M12 also provided $65 million in Series A funding to the AI ​​startup.

Generative AI is a type of program, typically seen as a chatbot, that can generate text, images, or other media in response to prompts.

Typeface was founded in June 2022 by former designers and managers from Meta, Adobe and Microsoft. In February, Typeface announced a public-facing business application integrating his GPT-4, Stable Diffusion, Google Vertex AI, and Microsoft Azure AI from OpenAI.

“By combining the strength of our generative AI platform with our brand-specific knowledge, we have removed the barriers for businesses to take advantage of generative AI,” said Abhay Parasnis, Founder and CEO of Typeface. said in a press release. “Typeface empowers any business to create high-quality, personalized content that is uniquely voiced.”

Earlier this month, global management consulting firm McKinsey released a report claiming that generative AI could become a multitrillion-dollar industry thanks to its widespread utility.

“Generative AI could add $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion worth of costs annually across the 63 use cases we analyzed,” the report states.

A McKinsey report says 75% of the value of generative AI could fall in four key areas: customer operations, marketing and sales, software engineering, and research and development.

Mysten Labs co-founder and CEO Evan Cheng told Decrypt in April that multidisciplinary venture capitalists are moving to artificial intelligence, driven by technology that has proven value for consumers. , and contrasted the explosive rise in interest in AI funding since 2017 with interest in cryptocurrencies.

Typeface did not immediately respond to Decrypto’s request for comment.

