What Google and Meta’s reactions to Bill C-18 mean for Canadians





Google has promised to remove Canadian news from its platform in response to new federal law, and critics say the move could affect media literacy in Canada, while the bill Opponents argue that the law was flawed in the first place.

Google on Thursday shared news from Canadian news outlets on its platform over the Free Government Online News Act (formerly known as Bill C-18), which would force big tech companies to negotiate compensation agreements with the media. and announced that it would terminate its existing contract with a local Canadian publisher. outlet.

The bill was enacted on June 22 and is expected to take effect within the next six months.

Google’s actions include removing news links from its search engine, as well as Google News and Google Discover, for Canadian publishers and readers only.

The company will also shut down Google News Showcase, which it uses to license news from over 150 local publishers in Canada.

Canadians will continue to be able to find news from international news outlets.

“Basically, Google will be like they don’t even know it exists,” technology analyst Kami Levy told CTV’s Your Morning on Friday.

Meta, along with Google, said it would also stop sharing news on Facebook and Instagram for Canadian users.

Proponents of the law say it aims to level the playing field for online advertising monopolized by tech giants such as Google and Meta.

Google’s parent companies Alphabet and Meta derive most of their revenue from advertising, and media companies have traditionally relied on them.

The federal government says Google and Facebook control 80 percent of Canada’s online advertising market.

“But the reality is that there’s still a runway here where sane people can get the upper hand and hopefully we can come to an agreement that will keep everyone happy and not have to do what they’ve been threatening.” Mr Levi said.

Technology and cybersecurity expert Ritesh Kotak told the CTV news channel on Friday that the removal of news from Google and Meta’s platforms could make users dependent on unverified stories, citing “fiction. deciphering the facts from the

“This is a serious problem not only for the press, but also for the public,” he said, adding that the press should do more to promote their platforms.

“Scorched Earth”

Dwayne Winsek, professor of journalism and communications at Carleton University, called Google’s move “rather earth-scorching, even a reckless approach to regulatory frameworks and laws devised through democratic processes.” rice field.

Google and Meta already have deals with a number of Canadian media outlets, but Winsek told the CTV news channel on Thursday that these are “shrouded in secrecy” and “under ironclad NDAs.” It’s wrapped,” he said.

“One of the benefits of this bill, even if it is grossly flawed, is that it would make these privately negotiated deals public and allow at least some degree of public scrutiny to see if they are fair and reasonable. I think it helps to expose them to scrutiny,” he said.

There are other search engines, such as Microsoft’s Bing and privacy-focused DuckDuckGo, but they don’t have the same economies of scale as Google, Winsek said.

the law is wrong

Independent senator and former journalist Paula Simmons argues that C-18 is “based on the false premise that Google and Facebook somehow stole the news.”

“The problem is not that Meta and Alphabet stole the news, it’s that Meta and Alphabet stole the advertisers,” she said Thursday on the CTV news channel.

Nick Clegg, president of international affairs at Meta, said the C-18 is based on a “fundamentally flawed premise.”

“Meta does not profit unfairly from people sharing links to news content on our platform,” he said in a May statement. “The reverse is also true. Publishers choose to share content because sharing it benefits them, which is not particularly valuable to us.”

Simons said on the issue, if the law works, the Canadian media ecosystem will be completely relegated to two American “giant corporations” who already control and control much of what people see. I explained that it would depend.

“That would have ended independent reporting in Canadian journalism, not because I’m on the side of Facebook or Google. Please understand that I’ve been against this bill from the beginning. ” she said.

Many have pointed to similarities to Australia, which passed a similar bill in 2021.

Earlier, Facebook temporarily banned news on its platform before reaching an agreement with the government on certain aspects of the law.

Rupert Murdoch’s media empire News Corp opposed the bill, but later reached an agreement with Facebook on news sharing.

Known as the ‘News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Provision’, the law is said to generate more than US$140 million a year for the Australian press, but the US journalism school Pointer said it will be released in August 2022. reported that the digital platform was not actually specified. Under this provision, Google and Facebook have instead reached a voluntary agreement with the press.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission argues that ‘the existence of the norm and the threat of designation have the appropriate and intended effect’.

But as Poynter points out, the trade union representing thousands of Australian journalists said the current negotiation process lacks transparency on how much money is being donated to the media and how that money is spent. said.

Google and Facebook have the right to stop news from running on their platforms, but Simons said both are taking a “kabuki-like” form of political theater. .

“The bill had broad support from all parties,” she said. “Let’s just say this bill is wrong.”

Uses Canadian news agency and Associated Press files

