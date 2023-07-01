After Meta, Google Plans to Cut Canada Out of News – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Metaplatform (NASDAQ:META)





Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google and Meta Platforms Inc. META have decided to remove links to Canadian news sites, which has caused a lot of repercussions in the country.

What happened: Google and Meta made an important decision after the Canadian Parliament passed the Online News Act, which requires news organizations to pay for sharing articles on online platforms.

Kent Walker, Google’s president of international affairs, expressed frustration with the law, saying it was unenforceable and could expose the company to significant financial liability.

As a result, Google plans to remove links to Canadian news from Google Search, Google News and other services once the law takes effect.

“We are disappointed with this outcome,” Waller said. “We do not take this decision or its impact lightly and believe it is important to be transparent with Canadian publishers and users as early as possible. there are,” he said.

Meta last week also confirmed its commitment to block news content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada.

Why it matters: This isn’t the first time Google and Meta have run into a scenario like this.

For example, when Australia introduced similar legislation in 2021, Meta imposed a press blackout in the country, causing widespread confusion. Nevertheless, Meta and Google eventually reached an agreement with a domestic news publisher.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Google and Meta of resorting to bullying tactics against the country’s push to secure financial support for news publishers.

