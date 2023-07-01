Google removes Canadian news links to comply with Online News Act – JURIST





Google announced Thursday that it will be removing Canadian news links from its search engine, News and Discover products. Kent Walker, Google’s president of international affairs, argued that Canada’s new online news law made it impossible to offer the Google News Showcase product to Canadian news outlets.

In response to the legislation, Google said on Thursday, “The unprecedented decision to put a price on links introduces uncertainty to our products and simply makes it easier for Canadians to access news from Canadian publishers.” It exposes the company to uncapped financial liability simply because it does so.” Google continued, “For over a year we have been saying this is the wrong approach to supporting journalism in Canada…we are now telling the government that once this law comes into force, unfortunately Canadian news I have notified you that I have to remove the link from Google News to “…a Canadian product. ”

On June 21st, the Canadian Parliament passed Bill C-18, also known as the Online News Act. The law is intended to help news organizations operate soundly by enabling them to secure their fair share of revenues from digital intermediaries such as Google. The law appoints the Radio, Television and Telecommunications Commission of Canada as the regulator to oversee the digital news market. The law also establishes an arbitration panel to review offers from media outlets and digital intermediaries to facilitate the formation of agreements between the parties. Therefore, digital intermediaries are obliged to negotiate with qualified media operators. Congressional Budget Officers estimate that the news industry could earn a total of C$329 million in additional annual revenue after the legislation is enacted.

Following the enactment of the Online News Act, Canada’s Minister of Justice David Rametti issued a charter statement outlining the legal effects of the act. Rametti believes the law will ensure fair economic relations between news organizations and digital intermediaries and strengthen press and freedom of expression. Rametti also reiterated that the law only applies to digital news intermediaries and news outlets where there is a significant bargaining power imbalance. The commission is tasked with maintaining a list of eligible intermediaries based on business size, business market share, and other regulations set by the Governor’s board.

In October 2022, Google also prepared a memorandum expressing opposition to the law. Google has expressed concern about the term “qualified news business.” Current legislation does not give a precise definition of this term. Google feared that the lack of a clear definition would degrade the standard of journalism, as amateur journalists and foreign state-run news outlets with known misinformation sources could also obtain subsidies under the law. Google also argued that the law would facilitate the dissemination of spam messages and misinformation, as the undue influence clause could require Google to inflate the rankings of spammers and foreign state media. .

In addition to Google, Meta also issued a statement on June 22, confirming that Meta will also stop offering news products to Canadian Facebook and Instagram users.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2023/06/google-to-remove-canada-news-links-in-response-to-online-news-act/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos