Orbit Fab Recognized as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum





A rendering of the Orbit Fab fuel shuttle docking with an in-orbit satellite with a RAFTI refueling port.

Image credit: Orbit Fab.

The World Economic Forum named Orbit Fab, an orbital spacecraft refueling company, one of the 100 most promising technology pioneers for 2023. These are innovative companies working on issues such as sustainability, climate change and healthcare. The World Economic Forum is an international organization focused on public-private partnerships and is best known for its Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Community at the World Economic Forum (WEF) said in a press release: Orbit Fab and her fellow pioneers are at the forefront of the innovation and disruption needed to solve the world’s most pressing problems. We look forward to their contributions to the Forum’s content efforts, which bring together the public and private sectors to address these global issues. ”

For Orbit Fab, whose trademark slogan is a gas station in space, being recognized by the prestigious World Economic Forum is a huge milestone.

Orbit Fab is thrilled to be part of a select group of technology leaders around the world who are making a difference in many ways, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer Adam Harris told SpaceRef. Told. Any company focused on a wide range of missions in space, from cleaning and removing space debris in orbit to manufacturing in space, all need fuel in space to keep their missions going. Orbit Fab has already signed contracts with many of these innovators for refueling stations and shuttles. We look forward to working with pioneers in many technology areas in the coming months and years.

Collaborative opportunities like this are a big part of being a WEF technology pioneer. Thanks to that, Orbit Fab CEO Daniel Faber has been invited to work with world leaders to help address key industry and social issues through the WEF. A technology pioneer, he also participates in WEF events and discussions throughout the year.

Orbit Fab has made great strides in its quest to refuel orbiting satellites and other spacecraft. For example, the RAFTI (Rapid Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface) refueling interface is designed to allow spacecraft to dock without the assistance of a robotic arm. Meanwhile, OrbitFab has already completed two successful orbital missions, Harris said. One was in support of the International Space Station, and the other was the launch of the company’s first refueling station, Tenzing, in June 2021. The company also has four fuel shuttle missions scheduled to launch over the next three years, Harris added. They include three defense contracts worth a total of $21 million that allow the U.S. government to refuel, repurpose and operate spacecraft around rubble, military war zones and adversary threats. It is included. His 3 government missions featuring SpaceWERX [the Space Force agency that fosters technological innovation]-Funded Rendezvous and Proximity Operations (RPO) scheduled for early 2024, a four-year contract with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to replenish the Space Force satellites within GEO with hydrazine, and STRATFI [Strategic Funding Increase] Harris told SpaceRef about the effort to develop the docking station. Orbit Fab also signed a large commercial GEO orbital refueling contract last year to replenish its Astroscales fleet of on-orbit life extension (LEXI) service vehicles with built-in RAFTI refueling interfaces.

