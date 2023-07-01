Bases technology-enabled membership clubs make it easy to make meaningful connections





Riley Kaminal

People are talking about a lot of tipping points when it comes to #MiamiTech. The amount of VC dollars raised. in human resource migration. number of unicorns.

My main metric is simpler: how difficult it is to meet non-tech people while out and about. And in Miami, it’s become surprisingly difficult, especially for those of us who work in the tech industry.

While this may bode well for the local tech ecosystem, I personally find the lack of diversity in my friend group frustrating. So when I was approached by Base, a Miami startup that aims to bring people together through meaningful social experiences, I was immediately intrigued.

With so much of our lives revolving around work and family commitments, it’s hard to break down the silos of friendship. But building friendships is a key antidote to the loneliness epidemic that is increasingly taking its toll on our physical and mental health.

Potential members are interviewed before being accepted into the Bases community. Questions include, if you were to write the story of your life, what would the current chapter be? Base also asks people about their dream dinner guests (the most popular answers, according to the team, are Michelle Obama, Elon Musk, and Oprah Winfrey).

Base also incorporates this information into a matching algorithm aimed at determining which members get along best, the so-called Base Index.

Base makes it very easy to facilitate high-end conversations with great people, founder and CEO Kaben Clauson told Refresh Miami. Clawson originally moved to Miami to co-found YC-backed Pigeon.

Dinner is at the core of the Bases members-only offering. There are many mysteries to these experiences, no more and no less to dictate when and where the Base team will appear.

I was thrilled when I attended my first base dinner at a cozy Italian restaurant downtown. This experience brought together 8 of us from different industries and his 4 different nationalities. (Yes, there were other technicians.)

Base handpicked a few questions to spark discussion, but we found the conversation to flow naturally. At the end of the experience, she created a Whatsapp group that remains active weeks later.

Perhaps because of feedback from the first experience, the second dinner showed the matching algorithm to be a little better. At this dinner, the backgrounds were even more diverse, including therapists, DJs, and medical spa owners. These were exactly the kind of people I had trouble meeting, so I was able to enjoy the dinner even more.

People said they felt a lot of loneliness, but Base gave them a consistent sense of community, said Clauson, who co-founded Base in January with COO Natalia Martinez-Kalinina and CTO Ricardo Vzquez. claimed. Since then, the company has raised his $500,000 pre-seed, led by his Treble VC, and has a six-person team.

Technological innovation has played a big role in the development of Base, both in creating the index and driving the operations behind every dinner experience. Base is also currently working on an app that will give members the opportunity to connect outside of their own experiences.

Clauson said he strongly believes that the problems we’re trying to solve for the people here in Miami exist not only in major cities, but also in aspiring creators and professionals across the country, with Base coming later this year. It hinted that it plans to launch services in a second city. In Miami alone, the company reports there have been more than 1,000 applicants for its $100-per-month Base membership so far.

For now, I’m excited to experience Bases’ new offering, Wine Tasting. I wonder who I can meet this time!

I'm a Miami-based technology researcher and writer with a passion for sharing stories about the South Florida tech ecosystem.

