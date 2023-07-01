This will be Holland’s next tech giant (according to its founder)





“There are 17 million people in the Netherlands. He co-founded his Datana, a fusion of ‘data’ and ‘antenna’.

This software company specializes in open source intelligence. Not uncommon in 2023. But with a database that monitors all information flows non-stop for over 40 million Chinese companies, universities, and the Chinese government, Datenna offers a unique service. Its customers consist of various ministries and intelligence agencies in several countries. Datenna “eavesdrops” on the Internet and collects information related to these clients. The company interlinks various sources such as government documents, news reports and company information.

Datatenna, for example, inspected and tested all Chinese investments in European companies for the degree of state influence. “Chinese companies with a lot of state influence may not just buy European companies. Until now, the government has not been able to properly check this, but with our support, it is now possible. ” Currently, this software company only collects information about China. We plan to do this in more countries over the next five years. “In the future, countries should be able to monitor their own industries and ecosystems through our software,” added Van Etten. His mission is clear. To become the next Dutch tech giant and make the world more transparent.

Jaap van Etten Technology and Science Trend Watcher

Back in 2004. For the first time, TU/e ​​Master’s students in Technology and Society land in Beijing, China. At that time, the Ministry of Economy had just decided that China’s development was interesting enough and decided to expand the science and technology adjunct network to the country. These expatriates are diplomats with a technical background and are stationed in countries where technology is developing rapidly. Van Etten fills that role at the Dutch Embassy in Beijing. He spent his first six months as an intern, then three years as a civil servant, and seven years as a diplomat at the Dutch embassies in Beijing and Shanghai.

During this time, van Etten has been a trend-watcher in science and technology, trying to connect Dutch researchers and companies with everything happening in China as much as possible. He has seen scientists delving into stem cell research, visiting labs developing artificial ears implanted under the skin of goats and materials to store nuclear waste. “No two days were the same. I saw different technologies go by. It was the ideal job for a generalist who loves technology and innovation.”

One of his duties is to map China’s carbon fiber industry. Which research institutes, suppliers and manufacturers are involved in the ecosystem?After his six months of traveling around the country with a Chinese consultant, Van Etten gives a thorough overview. At least he thinks so.

Manual information gathering does not work

“Six months later, in Chengdu, I met a company that I completely missed but played an important role. In conclusion, technology is growing too fast to collect information this way. Even the Chinese don’t know exactly what’s going on in other cities in their field.” Van Etten confirmed many times during his time as a diplomat that China was the only It’s growing much faster than you think. The problem is that he is unable to corroborate this finding correctly with data.

He also ran into this problem while writing his master’s thesis in 2004. He was in China where he was researching 3G technology and needed help finding data to credibly substantiate his research. “In China, a lot of information is not open to the public. LOL) I was scraping online news articles, but a month later I was able to start working at the embassy, ​​and I wanted to move on, so I did nothing at the time.”

From Diplomat to Entrepreneur, From Shanghai to Eindhoven

However, this recommendation was recalled by Van Etten a decade later when he found his overview of China’s carbon fiber industry incomplete. What if we scrape together online news articles, corporate data, and government documents into a database?He pitched the idea to his manager in The Hague, and he demanded €200,000 to build the system. “Of course it was too entrepreneurial for the government,” Van Etten says with a laugh.

Bravander’s enthusiasm is undiminished and he is noticing a great deal of interest from the diplomatic community. He left his diplomatic career in 2015 to become an entrepreneur. He is trying to find investors in China, but it is difficult. “One investor told me, ‘No matter how good your idea is, you’re a foreigner who collects data about companies and governments and sells it to Western governments. It doesn’t work.’ ’ Well, he was right about it.” Van Etten bids farewell to his extravagant diplomatic life and the life he built in China and returns to Eindhoven.

Van Etten looks back on his days in China with some melancholy. “Shanghai is great. There is an unparalleled atmosphere in the startup community. I felt that the Chinese dream is much bigger than the American dream. So I thought I had to go back to Holland.Many entrepreneurs have a love-hate relationship with China.Everything is possible, but at the same time there are many things that cannot be done.”

“I see artificial intelligence as a disruptive invention that will create a whole new industry. It has made significant progress.”

Jaap van Etten: ‘I miss iconic Dutch tech companies’

Small, flat and boring, he managed to turn his idea into a business in Holland. Van Etten said he was financed by RVO (the Dutch Enterprise Agency helps entrepreneurs and organizations to invest, develop and expand their companies and projects) and is a co-founder of TU/e. A graduate, he met Edward Brinkmann (who is also a TU/e ​​graduate). ) and Stijn (last names not mentioned for privacy reasons).

Today, Datena has a second office in Washington with approximately 50 employees. In a year’s time it should be over 100. Van Etten was consciously unaware of his company’s rapid growth for a long time, until he hired seven people at once early last month. “Now that we are a big company, we have to learn to let go. I can no longer personally supervise all employees,” he says.

Additionally, the company is about to open Datenna Labs. Van Etten: “I see artificial intelligence as a disruptive invention that will give rise to entirely new industries. Think of it as electricity. It was invented by a few people, but built on top of it.” The services provided have provided a breakthrough, and we are committed to (further) developing these services, investing millions of dollars in research and development over the next two years. Technological development at the laboratory is reflected in our products, and we hope to follow in the footsteps of NatLab. [Philips Physical Laboratory, ed.] It was demolished this year. The Netherlands lacks iconic technology companies. We aim to become one. ”

