Google Ads Introduces New Streamlined Design





Google Ads has redesigned its advertising platform to enhance the accessibility and organization of its data and tools.

Below are some YouTube video highlights of new features coming soon to Google advertisers.

navigation

For ease of navigation, Google has divided the page into five main sections: Campaigns, Goals, Tools, Billing, and Administration.

Google Ads/YouTube June 2023 campaign screenshot

The new Google Ads campaigns section has everything you need to create, manage and report on your campaigns.

Google Ads/YouTube screenshots, June 2023

Includes the following new or updated areas:

Insights and reports

Insights and Reports give users access to valuable performance insights and comprehensive reports on a variety of topics, including search terms and landing page effectiveness.

Google Ads/YouTube, screenshots of assets from June 2023

Assets bring together all your advertising material, including search headlines, YouTube videos, and product listings for shopping campaigns.

Google Ads/YouTube June 2023 audience, keywords and content screenshots

This section combines audience data and tools to precisely define your audience including keywords, demographics and placements.

Screenshot of Google Ads/YouTube June 2023 goals

Goals help users establish conversion metrics and track progress toward achieving business goals.

Google Ads/YouTube, June 2023 tool screenshots

Tools enable efficient campaign planning, budget management, and problem solving.

Screenshot of Google Ads/YouTube billing June 2023

Billing allows users to track spending and manage payments.

Google Ads/YouTube, June 2023 Admin Screenshot

Admins allow users to manage their own account settings, team members, and security settings.

Screenshots from Google Ads/YouTube, Search June 2023

Users having difficulty finding a particular page can take advantage of the available search functionality.

Google Ads/YouTube screenshots, June 2023

Once the new design is available to advertisers, they can revert to the old layout until 2024.

Google provides a reference map of where important advertising features are located in the new design and encourages users to share their feedback on the updated design.

Streamlining the Google Ads user experience

Google’s new ad design reflects the company’s commitment to streamlining the user experience and enhancing the effectiveness of ad campaign management.

By implementing an intuitive navigation structure, making it easy for users to set benchmarks, optimizing advertising campaigns using a variety of resources, and giving users more control over expenses and account management, Google Ads. , significantly expanded the resources available to advertisers.

The search integration shows that Google understands the importance of easy access to information.

As the advertising landscape continues to evolve, this redesign by Google Ads appears to be an important step in meeting industry demands and providing users with robust tools for their modern advertising needs.

This preview of Google’s advertising platform comes right after YouTube ads recently made headlines for violating their own guidelines.

Featured Image: Monticello/Shutterstock

