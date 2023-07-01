Generative AI cloud platform: AWS, Azure or Google?





With the rise of generative AI, the top hyperscalers Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft are in even greater competition.

Generative AI requires massive computing power and large datasets, making the public cloud an ideal platform choice. From offering underlying models as a service to training and fine-tuning generative AI models, public cloud providers are vying to attract developer communities and enterprises.

In this article, we analyze the evolving strategies of Amazon, Google, and Microsoft in the generative AI space. The table below summarizes the current state of GenAI services offered by major public cloud providers.

Amazon Web Services: Betting Big on Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Titan

Compared to major competitors, AWS is a latecomer in the generative AI space. But they are catching up quickly.

When it comes to generative AI, AWS has invested in three major services: Amazon Sagemaker JumpStart, Amazon Bedrock, and Amazon Titan.

Amazon SageMaker JumpStart is an environment for accessing, customizing, and deploying ML models. AWS recently added support for underlying models, allowing customers to leverage and fine-tune some of the most popular open source models. Through our partnership with Hugging Face, AWS has made it easy for you to infer and fine-tune existing models from our curated catalog of open source models. This is a straightforward approach to bring generative AI capabilities to SageMaker.

In a private preview, AWS has revealed that Amazon Bedrock is a serverless environment or platform that leverages underlying models through APIs. AWS didn’t reveal many details, but it looks like a competitor when compared to Azure OpenAI. A customer will be able to access a secure endpoint exposed through his private subnet in the VPC.

Amazon has partnered with GenAI startups such as AI21Labs, Anthropic, and Stability.ai to provide text- and image-based underlying models through the Amazon Bedrock API.

Amazon Titan is a collection of home-made foundational models built by our own researchers and internal team. Titan is expected to offer some of the models that power services like Alexa, CodeWhisperer, Polly, Rekognition, and other AI services.

I expect Amazon to launch a commercial infrastructure model for code completion, word completion, chat completion, embedding, translation and image generation. These models are published through Amazon Bedrock for consumption and fine-tuning.

Amazon may also launch dedicated vector databases as a service under the Amazon RDS or Aurora product families. We currently support pgvector, a PostgreSQL extension for performing word embedding similarity searches available through Amazon RDS.

Google Cloud: Built on the Foundation of PaLM

At Google I/O 2023, many announcements related to GenAI were made. Generative AI is important to Google not only for its cloud business, but also for its search and enterprise business based on Google Workspace.

Google is investing in four foundational models: Codey, Chirp, PaLM and Imagen. Google Cloud customers can leverage these models through Vertex AI and fine-tune them using custom datasets. The model garden available through Vertex AI has open-source and third-party underlying models. Google also launched a playground (GenAI Studio) and a no-code tool (Gen App Builder) for building apps based on GenAI.

By extending the capabilities of the LLM model to DevOps, Google has integrated the PaLM 2 API with Google Cloud Console, Google Cloud Shell, Google Cloud Workstations, and added assistants to speed up operations. This feature is available through Duet AI on Google Cloud.

Google’s GenAI portfolio does not have a native vector database. The ability to store and retrieve vectors should be added to BigQuery and BigQuery Omni. Currently, customers must take advantage of the pgvector extension added to Cloud SQL or use a 3rd party vector database such as Pinecone.

For an in-depth review of Google’s generative AI strategy, read my in-depth analysis published on The New Stack.

Microsoft Azure: Get the most out of your OpenAI investment

An exclusive partnership with OpenAI puts Microsoft ahead of the competition in generative AI games. Azure OpenAI is one of the mature and proven GenAI platforms available in the public cloud.

Azure OpenAI brings most of the underlying models (except Whisper) from OpenAI to the cloud. Available through the same APIs and client libraries, customers can readily leverage engines such as text-davinci-003 and gpt-turbo-35 on Azure. They are launched within an existing subscription and optionally within a private virtual network, allowing customers to benefit from data security and privacy.

Microsoft has integrated the underlying model with Azure ML, a managed ML-as-a-service platform. Customers can consume and fine-tune the underlying model using familiar tools and libraries.

Microsoft is also investing in an open source project called Semantic Kernel. This project aims to bring LLM orchestration such as prompt engineering and extensions to C# and Python developers. It is similar to LangChain, a popular open source library for interacting with LLM.

For vector databases, Microsoft has extended Azure Cosmos DB and Azure Cache for Redis Enterprise to support semantic search.

