Amazon ramps up ad tech to compete with Google and Trade Desk





Amazon is pitching advertisers an ad-buying tool that places ads on Amazon’s own properties and other publishers’ websites. Ad buyers said Amazon’s demand-side platform is up against Google and The Trade Desk. Amazon is also allowing merchants to direct ad traffic to its direct-to-consumer websites to grow its advertiser base.

Ad-industry sources said Amazon is making new offers to cut the advertising dollars marketers spend on rivals such as Google and The Trade Desk.

The e-commerce giant has been touting new features for its “demand-side platform” at recent conferences, according to ad buyers. The software is said to use automation to send targeted ads to people both on Amazon’s own premises and on the web. I recently received an explanation from an Amazon representative.

Advertising consultancy Jounce Media predicts that Google, The Trade Desk, and Amazon will collectively control about 63% of the DSP market share this year, with Google gaining 41%, The Trade Desk 12%, and Amazon 11%. I’m here.

Hannah Grobmeyer, vice president of Amazon and head of global Amazon at Kepler Group, said Amazon is poaching companies that don’t sell their products through “non-unique” advertisers or e-commerce giants. He said he was trying to eat into The Trade Desk’s share.

Finance and insurance companies benefit from Amazon’s improved advertising platform

One way Amazon is trying to capture larger programmatic budgets is by using machine learning models to help advertisers find new customers at lower rates. Travis Johnson, global CEO of Amazon agency Podine, said Amazon’s DSPs have historically not performed as well as Google and The Trade Desk.

For example, the cost advertisers paid to acquire new customers could be two to three times higher for Amazon’s DSP than it was for Google and The Trade Desk in the past, he said.

Ad buyers briefed by Amazon said the adjustments would particularly benefit financial institutions and insurance companies. These companies don’t sell on Amazon, but have become some of the top Amazon DSP customers by using new tools and Amazon data to fine-tune their ad targeting.

“We have financial services brands that have high expectations of privacy and are interested in the proposition,” said Grobmeyer of Kepler Group.

Amazon Allows Advertisers To Link To Its Website

For the first time, Amazon is allowing advertisers to drive traffic to their websites from ads for products sold on Amazon.

For years, advertisers have had the option to direct ad clicks to their websites, but only if they advertise products not sold on Amazon, such as cars or insurance companies. Previously, ads for products sold on Amazon were sent back to Amazon.

Podean’s Johnson said Amazon now allows advertisers who sell products on Amazon to drive traffic to their websites, allowing them to control their direct-to-consumer sales.

For example, an apparel company that sells products both on Amazon and on its own website will be able to run ads that appear on publishers like CNN through the Amazon DSP, and those ads will appear on the apparel company’s own website. He said he was able to link.

This feature has been requested primarily by direct-to-consumer brands, and targeting these brands shows how Amazon Advertising seeks to reach customers beyond the merchants who primarily sell on Amazon. I’m here.

“These are areas Amazon hasn’t focused on in the past, but they’re helping DSP grow its customer base,” said Podine’s Johnson.

Amazon’s initiative is still new, and it remains to be seen if new advertisers will buy into it. For example, Merkle Americas president Pete Stein said he doesn’t expect many advertisers to drive ad traffic back to their sites. Because it makes it easier for customers to buy when they are directed to Amazon.

And even if Amazon improves, it’s unlikely they’ll ditch their media plans as Google and The Trade Desk will continue to bring their own value. While Amazon has data on what people buy, The Trade Desk has access to a large and diverse collection of streaming TV inventory from broadcasters, and Google has exclusive access to its own assets such as his YouTube. You can access it.

Different advertisers will continue to prioritize different ad platforms based on their needs, Stein said.

Google and The Trade Desk declined to comment on the matter.

