Google to remove news links in Canada over online news law

OTTAWA, Ontario – Google announced Thursday that it will remove links to Canada News from its platforms across Canada over a new law requiring digital giants to pay compensation for content shared or reused by media outlets. .

The tech giant removes Canadian news links from Google News, a personalized aggregator service available on the web or in apps that highlight local news, and Google Discover, a mobile phone feature that helps people find content. announced.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has accused Google of trying to bully Canadians, but added that no big tech company is bigger than Canada.

Rodriguez said tech giants would rather spend their billions of dollars on changing their platforms to block news from Canadians than paying them part of their billions of dollars in advertising revenue. Tweeted.

Google said it had notified the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of the decision. He didn’t specify when he would start removing the news, but he suggested it would start before the law takes effect by the end of the year. The law was passed last week.

Only Canadian news is blocked, so Canadian users can still see content from broadcasters like Fox News and the BBC.

Meta made a similar announcement last week, saying it would remove news from its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram before the law takes effect. Existing contracts with local publishers will also be terminated.

Meta has already run tests blocking news for up to 5% of Canadian users. Google conducted a similar test earlier this year.

Kent Walker, global president of Google and its parent company Alphabet, said the law was unworkable.

In a blog post posted on Google’s website on Thursday, Walker said the bill would impose a price on links and, as a result, would only serve the purpose of making news from Canadian publishers more accessible to Canadians. He said he would have unlimited financial liability.

We do not take this decision or its implications lightly and believe it is important to be transparent with Canadian publishers and users as early as possible, Walker wrote.

The Online News Act requires both Google and Meta to enter into agreements with news publishers to pay them if news content on their sites generates revenue.

Google wanted assurances about how much it would cost and how the negotiation process would unfold. These details are likely to emerge after the bill regulatory process is completed.

Traditional media and broadcasters have praised the bill, which promises to strengthen equity in the digital news market and bring more money to shrinking newsrooms. Tech giants such as Meta and Google have been accused of disrupting and dominating the advertising industry, overtaking smaller incumbents.

Rodriguez has previously expressed hope that the government can reach a positive solution with both companies to stop the news takedowns. He also said the government would continue to support newsrooms when Google and Meta pull news from their platforms, though he did not specify how that would be done.

Nearly 500 newsrooms across Canada have closed since 2008, Rodriguez said.

