Canada’s Online News Law: Collapse Continues as Google Blocks News Links and Other Support Programs





From the link free department

This isn’t a big surprise, as they’ve already hinted at doing so, but Google has blocked news links in Canada so they don’t have to pay to send traffic to Canadian news sources. Then officially announced.

We now regret to inform you that when this law takes effect, we will be required to remove links to Canadian News from our Canadian Search, News and Discover products, and that C-18 will prevent us from continuing to provide our services. We have notified the government that it will not be possible. Google News Showcase product for Canada.

The company went on to mention all the ways it has supported journalism in Canada thus far, but the sheer stupidity and open-internet-breaking nature of the bill, which requires payment for links to news, means nearly all of it. said it plans to stop It goes against the basic principles of the web.

We are already paying to support Canadian journalism through our programs and partnerships, but it was clear we were ready to do more. As part of the Google News Showcase program, we have negotiated deals covering over 150 news publications across Canada. Last year alone, we linked more than 3.6 billion times to Canadian news publications for free, helping publishers monetize through advertising and new subscriptions. Referral traffic from this link is valued at C$250 million annually. I wanted to do more. We cannot do it in a way that destroys the way the web and search engines are designed to work and creates an unsustainable product and financial uncertainty.

Since the government introduced C-18 last year, we’ve shared our experiences in other countries and how impracticable legislation could lead to changes and impact the availability of news about Google services in Canada. I made it clear that there is

We have successfully worked with governments and news publishers around the world towards our common goal of strengthening the news industry, and currently have thousands of mutual benefit agreements with news publishers around the world. is.

We tried to take this same approach with Bill C-18. We repeatedly provided constructive feedback, recommending solutions that are more viable for both platforms and publishers, and enabling further financial support for Canadian journalism. We also supported an alternative model of an Independent Fund for Journalism in Canada, supported by both other platforms and the government. This approach worked elsewhere. We have met several times before the Canadian Heritage Standing Committee and the Senate Committee on Transportation and Communications and have made detailed recommendations to both committees.

For over a year, we have been advocating for rational and balanced legislative change. None of our suggestions for changes to the C-18 were accepted.

The news follows Meta’s similar announcement a week ago. Meta also announced it was ending a program it was running to fund Canadian journalism.

Facebook parent company Meta terminates deal with The Canadian Press to help the digital giant hire a limited number of new journalists at the national news agency, as federal online news laws continue to impact .

The news agency was informed Wednesday that Meta would terminate the contract. The deal has funded nearly 30 junior journalist press fellowship positions at CP since the program began in 2020.

Canadian Press executive editor Jerry Arnold said in a letter to the media company announcing the decision that Meta was clearly linking the program’s termination to Canada’s Online News Act, which became law last week. rice field.

As the situation continues, even though the Canadian government has been very explicitly warned of how much damage the C-18 could cause, Freezenet’s Drew Wilson said the government is now After the passage) reported rushing to negotiate how to keep the C-18. Meta and Google Allow News Links in Canada

Of course, this quotes some Google officials saying they were hopeful for a deal, which predates this announcement from Google, so the negotiations appear to have fallen through. .

Meanwhile, Canada’s two largest newspapers, Postmedia (owners of the National Post) and Nordstar (owners of the Toronto Star), appear to be in merger talks, which would further reduce competition in Canada and lead to major coverage. This means fewer institutions. I know some will argue that this is why Internet companies have to pay for links, but in reality, this is actually a reflection of how badly traditional news organizations have run in the Internet age. where they have always failed to adapt or understand how to actually accept it. the internet.

And now they are looking for compensation for their failure. But in return, it robs you of all the benefits that Google and Facebook have provided so far, and may end up hurting you even more.

