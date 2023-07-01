Facebook could start bypassing Apple and Google app stores in the EU





Facebook is considering allowing users in the European Union to download the app directly through ads on its platform, rather than redirecting them to Google or Apple’s app stores.

This possibility has been opened up thanks to the EU Digital Markets Act (opens in a new tab), which will come into force in spring 2024. Under the new ruleset, Apple and Google will be considered “gatekeepers” and will be required to allow users to download apps. Not just in your own app store, but in other ways.

According to The Verge, which confirmed the news to a Meta spokesperson (opens in a new tab), Facebook is planning to pilot this with “a small number of Android app developers”, “as early as later this year.” It is said that there is a possibility that it will be realized in

In practice, this means that if an ad appears on Facebook promoting an Android app or game, users who click on the ad will immediately download it to their device without visiting Google’s Play Store. It means that you may be able to install . For developers, this may be more desirable as it allows them to get higher conversion rates without requiring additional steps to install the app. According to the report, Facebook will not take a share of app revenue from participating developers, at least not initially.

“We have always been interested in helping developers distribute their apps, and new options will further increase competition in this space. We need more ways to easily get apps to people who want to,” a Meta spokesperson told The Verge.

Meta’s pilot follows a similar plan by Microsoft, which announced in March that it plans to launch (Opens in a new tab) a mobile gaming app store to compete with Google and Apple in the EU. Did.

