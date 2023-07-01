Personalization, AI, Flexible Workflows – The Future of Sports Broadcasting? | News





From AI commentary at Wimbledon and skeletal tracking at championships to digital humans at the Tour de France femme and watching Muhammad Ali in virtual reality, the technology underpinning sports broadcasting is advancing rapidly in 2023.

According to Michael Patel, vice president of engineering at Genius Sports Group, these advances could lead to even more personalization of broadcasts. He told Broadcast Sport that they’re ultimately looking to personalize the experience so users can interact with the broadcast in different ways. At the moment, the experience the user interacts with is very one-size-fits-all.

More compelling fans if users can follow players they’re interested in, highlight the stats they want if they’re very familiar with them, or learn more about the game if they simply don’t understand it I believe it creates a story of engagement. The game went very well.

There are a wide range of sports fans, from those who just want to understand who is who on the court in a basketball game, to those who really want to understand the positions and poses of the various players that control the game. For example, will someone pick and roll in the field?

Patel doesn’t even rule out personalized commentary, sure it’s possible, right? And he thinks it’s only a matter of time before people get to control what they want to see on air. I think people recognize the potential. It takes time to understand what is possible. It will take some time before this technology becomes available to consumers.

I think there is a belief that there is a real market and a real demand for that kind of engagement. An easy elevator pitch sits courtside, allowing you to enjoy the game from all angles. You can switch to another angle if you want. This is about empowering fans because we need to increase how meaningfully they can participate in sports.

Brendan Bouffler, Head of Developer Relations for HPC Engineering at AWS, believes our technology can guide the sport itself and bring a more exciting perspective to spectators. AWS has already gained experience working with F1 to tailor the sport to be more broadcast-friendly, helping enable more wheel-to-wheel action in the racing series.

You get an incredible amount of downforce, like several G’s of downforce. [with F1 cars]explained Buchler. That’s why they can take very tight corners and tight maneuvers. But if you pass in front of the car or get too close to the rear of the car in front, all the air flows very smoothly in front of the car, creating a lot of rear turbulence. So if the cars get too close to each other, the downforce will be lost and the cars will roll over.

So the F1 organization has spent a lot of time simulating this, what needs to be different in the design of the car, what needs to be changed in the rules to bring the cars apart or closer together. Considered whether Their aim was to actually have all the teams redesign the front and rear of their cars to reduce the amount of turbulence that could disrupt downforce and bring them closer wheel-to-wheel.

The whole goal was to allow the drivers to get very close to each other so they could see each other’s whites without actually causing a flip. So they figured it out and actually made the necessary rule changes.

The growth of AI could make this kind of innovation happen more quickly. Can a car designer (perhaps a race rules designer) train a model that can run a simulation in seconds? Let’s see what happens when this guy brings the two cars a little closer together at this angle. Previously, computing could take him three weeks to get there. now? 15 seconds.

Finally, when it comes to the actual technology used in broadcast, Boufflers prediction using cloud workflows is more flexible and easier to change as some are already using it. In the past, the graphics department’s workflow could be seen all the way from the animation guy to the stills guy to the video guy. You can observe the workflow by basically following the coax cable in the hallway. The workflow was anything but logical. It was really pretty hard physical stuff encoded inside the building.

It takes some of the technology, supercomputers and networking that we have built and puts it into the fabric of the food chain. Virtualize the whole, each one of those elements. It’s just an EC2 instance streaming uncompressed video to the next instance. All of a sudden, Thursday night, we can say that our workflow doesn’t seem very efficient. Drag, drop, drag, drop, and rewire across the screen will suddenly change the workflow in your organization.

