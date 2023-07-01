Houston Hot Innovation News – June 30, 2023





Texas has received more than $3.3 billion in federal funding to expand broadband Internet access in the state, more than any other state.

Much of that money will undoubtedly go into the Houston metropolitan area, where just over 180,000 (about 7 percent) of the more than 2.6 million households lack internet access.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced June 26 that the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the US Territories will share approximately $42.5 billion in broadband Internet funding allocated under the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The law will be enacted in 2021.

This represents a major turning point for millions of people across America who do not have access to high-speed Internet connections. Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information, said in a news release that access to Internet services is necessary for work, education, health care and more.

Earlier, the federal government announced more than $20 billion in separate funding for broadband.

The new $3.3 billion to Texas will complement $1.5 billion in state funding recently allocated by Texas legislators to improve broadband access. This November, Texans will vote on a constitutional amendment that would create a $1.5 billion state fund.

All funds will be used to modernize Texas’ Internet infrastructure. According to state data, 7 million Texans in 2.8 million households lack access to broadband internet.

Broadband Internet access provides a minimum download speed of 25 Mbps and a minimum upload speed of 3 Mbps, according to the Federal Communications Commission. These are considered fast enough for a family of 3 or a company with 5-10 employees.

It’s fast enough for basic internet use, but it’s actually a bit slow by today’s standards, as many internet service providers offer 100Mbps speeds as their base level plans, says HighSpeedInternet.com. pointing out.

The Texas Broadband Development Authority, which oversees the state’s broadband Internet programs, says high-speed Internet access is increasingly seen as a requirement of modern life. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who oversees the agency, said it would cost $10 billion to get full broadband Internet access in Texas.

The Broadband Development Authority will oversee the allocation of broadband funds in Texas. It plans to start accepting grant applications in 2024.

Hager said Texas received more broadband funding than any other state because of the unique challenges it faces.

Texas is highly populated and has a significant proportion of unserved areas across a vast and geographically diverse landscape. The bipartisan bills that appropriate these funds recognize the importance of giving states the flexibility to meet the needs of their unique populations, Heger said in a news release.

Houston Democratic Rep. Lizzie Fletcher has proposed a bill (the Incentive Broadband for Communities Act) that would allow state and local governments to take advantage of the infusion of broadband funding. These governments need money in the form of federal grants to hire and train employees, install software and make other improvements to help them cope with the expected influx of broadband funding applications, she said. says.

Many of the communities with the greatest need for broadband access have the least resources to implement these projects. In a June 14 letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond, Fletcher said they must not be left behind as they make this massive investment in broadband infrastructure around the world.

The White House aims to connect all Americans to affordable high-speed internet service by 2030. An estimated 24 million Americans currently lack access to high-speed internet. Additionally, millions of services support limited or unreliable services.

High speed internet is no longer a luxury. President Joe Biden said at a White House event announcing $42.5 billion in federal broadband funding that it became an absolute necessity.

After years of waiting, high-speed internet is finally available, and letters and emails are pouring in from all over the country from people excited about it, Biden added.

