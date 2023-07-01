Pentagon lacks ‘comprehensive’ strategy to buy AI tech, warns GAO





WASHINGTON Despite plans to spend billions on developing artificial intelligence tools over the next few years, the Pentagon still lacks a sector-wide acquisition strategy and future challenges posed by AI-powered adversaries. You risk spending money on technology that can’t deal with it, the paper said. A new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO).

A number of organizations across the Department of Defense are acquiring, developing, or already using AI, according to a report released Thursday, but the Pentagon is skeptical about how its components should approach acquiring AI. No sector-wide guidance has been issued. The Department of Defense is planning to develop such guidance, but has not set out a specific plan or set a timeline for doing so.

In its report, the GAO said the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and AI Office (CDAO) should develop a sector-wide AI acquisition strategy, and the military should also develop its own guidance for navigating the AI ​​acquisition process. says it should.

Given that the U.S. will face an AI-powered adversary in the future, it is particularly important that the Pentagon and military issue guidance to provide critical oversight, resources and preparedness for AI acquisition, reports report. the book says. Without such guidance, the Department of Defense risks spending money on AI technology that does not consistently address the unique challenges associated with AI and is not tailored to the unique needs of each service. It has been.

The Department of Defense is investing heavily in AI-enabled technologies, with a call for $1.8 billion in fiscal 2024 for various AI initiatives, including AI and data accelerators aimed at improving tactical AI in military combat commands. Efforts such as training programs have also been established.

The Department of Defense has also released several AI-focused strategies, including the CDAO-led Responsible AI Strategy and Pathway, Ethical Principles for AI and the 2018 DoD AI Strategy. increase. GAO said CDAO called Tradewind to procure AI capabilities for the AI ​​Marketplace, but a comprehensive acquisition strategy is still lacking.

There is currently no comprehensive, DoD-wide guidance specific to AI acquisition, according to the report. Moreover, the ministry has not updated its existing acquisition guidance in light of the emergence of AI acquisitions. Authoritative AI Acquisition Guidance is helpful in navigating the AI ​​acquisition process, according to many DoD component officials we interviewed.

According to the report, officials in the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment said the CDAO had a clear plan to focus its efforts, and that until the CDAO was at a stage where it was readying itself, the Department of Defense would not allow a department-wide AI program. The company said it had paused the development of an acquisition strategy. A takeover policy office has been set up, but no timeline for that effort has been given.

The military service faces similar problems, according to the report. Officials from the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Space Forces have commented to the GAO, saying that Pentagon-wide guidance helps with the AI ​​acquisition process, but that the GAO should also have its own guidance.

Service-specific guidance incorporates and balances departmental priorities and service-specific needs to position each service appropriately to acquire AI capabilities. the report said.

The GAO provided the Department of Defense, Army, Navy, and Air Force with four recommendations centered around the development of AI acquisition guidance. The Pentagon agreed with the GAO’s recommendations but has yet to implement them, according to the report.

